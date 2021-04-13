Economy

16:17 13.04.2021

Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

2 min read
Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

The Pivnichny (Northern) Economic Court of Appeal upheld an appeal of CJSC Philip Morris Ukraine and Philip Morris Sales and Distribution LLC in case No. 910/17723/19, canceled the decision of the Kyiv Economic Court dated August 5, 2020, and canceled the fines for a total amount of UAH 1.18 billion imposed on them in 2019 by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

According to the court's decision, promulgated in the unified public register of court rulings, the Pivnichny Economic Court of Appeal ruled to invalidate paragraphs 1 and 11 of AMCU decision No. 697-r dated October 10, 2019 that concern the PMI group of companies, as well as invalidate paragraphs 3 and 4 of this solution.

In addition, the court ruled to collect UAH 14,400 of court fee from the AMCU in favor of OJSC Philip Morris Ukraine (the settlement of Dokuchayevske, Kharkiv region) and Philip Morris Sales and Distribution LLC (Kyiv).

The Pivnichny Economic Court of Appeal also ruled to return the materials of case No. 910/17723/19 to the Economic Court of the city of Kyiv.

The decision of the appellate instance entered into force from the date of its awarding.

As reported, the AMCU in October 2019 imposed a fine of UAH 6.5 billion on four tobacco producers and distributor Tedis Ukraine for anticompetitive concerted actions. Later, Philip Morris Ukraine paid a fine to the AMCU in the total amount of more than UAH 1.18 billion in order to avoid the accrual of penalties, but in February 2020, PMI submitted a notification to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine that Ukraine had violated a number of obligations under investment protection agreements.

The companies of the Philip Morris International group on December 21, 2020 also filed a claim about bilateral investment arbitration against the government of Ukraine with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (Washington, DC, the United States) in connection with the unfair, in their opinion, decision of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) to fine them UAH 1.2 billion in the case of the wholesale distributor Tedis Ukraine.

Tags: #philip_morris #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:52 13.04.2021
Court postpones consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky to April 25

Court postpones consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky to April 25

15:36 13.04.2021
Ukraine's Justice Ministry to attract advisor to defend NBU in $300 mln dispute in the United States

Ukraine's Justice Ministry to attract advisor to defend NBU in $300 mln dispute in the United States

14:46 13.04.2021
Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

16:29 12.04.2021
Polish court decides not to extend detention of Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

Polish court decides not to extend detention of Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

14:57 06.04.2021
NABU, SAPO catch two attorneys taking bribes for deciding case heard by District Administrative Court

NABU, SAPO catch two attorneys taking bribes for deciding case heard by District Administrative Court

17:12 30.03.2021
Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

14:25 30.03.2021
'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

13:40 30.03.2021
Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

11:57 27.03.2021
Court arrests Semenchenko without right to post bail

Court arrests Semenchenko without right to post bail

16:33 26.03.2021
Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch revises Metinvest's outlook to stable, affirms IDR at 'BB-'

Ukrzaliznytsia ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 11.9 bln – financial statements

Ukraine's inflation accelerates to 1.7% in March, yoy to 8.5% - statistics

Ukraine discussing creation of green transformation fund with intl partners – Deputy PM

Ukraine within six months could be included in J.P. Morgan GBI-EM index

LATEST

Withdrawal of coal from Ukraine's energy mix should be accompanied by development of energy storage systems – Vitrenko

Vodafone Ukraine sees net profit fall by 52%, revenue growth by 14% in 2020

Fitch revises Metinvest's outlook to stable, affirms IDR at 'BB-'

Energoatom expects about UAH 1 bln of net profit in Q1, 2021 - Kotin

Directors of state mines to present business plans for 10 years to make decision on their merger with Centrenergo – SPF

Nova Poshta opens automated sorting terminal in Cherkasy

Housing construction 10-20% up since year start – FIMA

Zelensky on Cosmonautics Day notes the need to contribute to development of Sich-2-1 satellite

At meeting with Ukraine's PM, G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF stand-by arrangement, EU macro-financial assistance

CBAM is most realistic in form of carbon emissions trading system – Dpty PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD