Economy

15:16 13.04.2021

Vodafone Ukraine sees net profit fall by 52%, revenue growth by 14% in 2020

2 min read
Vodafone Ukraine sees net profit fall by 52%, revenue growth by 14% in 2020

Vodafone Ukraine (PrJSC VF Ukraine) at the end of 2020 cut its net profit by 52.4% compared to 2019, to UAH 1.2 billion.

Vodafone Ukraine CEO Olha Ustynova said that the drop in net profit was due to the exchange rate difference.

"The only and main factor why this happened is the exchange rate difference on our loan. The U.S. dollar exchange rate has changed, the $500 million loan, which is more than [UAH] 1 billion of loss as a result to our net profit," she said during the presentation last year's results on Tuesday.

According to her, the company's revenue last year increased 14% and amounted to UAH 18 billion, and the OIBDA (operating income before depreciation of fixed assets and intangible assets) grew by 18% year-over-year, reaching UAH 9.8 billion.

The number of Vodafone Ukraine customers in the country at the end of the year amounted to 19 million. The operator's 4G network covers 81% of the country's territory, which is 12% higher than the previous indicator for 2019.

At the end of 2020, the number of Vodafone Ukraine data users was 12.2 million, and the number of 4G users was 7.3 million.

Over the past year, the use of data traffic grew by 26%.

Vodafone Ukraine is the second largest mobile network operator in Ukraine.

Tags: #vodafone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:49 25.11.2020
Vodafone Ukraine estimates investments in LTE 900 project at UAH 4 bln

Vodafone Ukraine estimates investments in LTE 900 project at UAH 4 bln

15:18 03.11.2020
Ukrainian telecom market to lose up to UAH 1 bln due to lost roaming revenues in 2020 amid COVID-19 crisis – Vodafone Ukraine

Ukrainian telecom market to lose up to UAH 1 bln due to lost roaming revenues in 2020 amid COVID-19 crisis – Vodafone Ukraine

18:08 28.10.2020
Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Kirovohrad region

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Kirovohrad region

14:19 23.10.2020
Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Sumy region

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Sumy region

11:34 22.10.2020
Vodafone Ukraine redeems more eurobonds for $13 mln

Vodafone Ukraine redeems more eurobonds for $13 mln

10:36 12.10.2020
Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

16:25 29.09.2020
Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Cherkasy region

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Cherkasy region

18:01 25.09.2020
Vodafone Ukraine adds five routes in Kyiv region to Village Routes

Vodafone Ukraine adds five routes in Kyiv region to Village Routes

19:08 01.09.2020
Vodafone Ukraine almost doubles net profit, sees revenue grow by 9% in Q2

Vodafone Ukraine almost doubles net profit, sees revenue grow by 9% in Q2

15:28 04.08.2020
Vodafone Ukraine covers over 1,000 settlements with 4G network in 900 MHz range

Vodafone Ukraine covers over 1,000 settlements with 4G network in 900 MHz range

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

Fitch revises Metinvest's outlook to stable, affirms IDR at 'BB-'

Ukrzaliznytsia ends 2020 with net loss of UAH 11.9 bln – financial statements

Ukraine's inflation accelerates to 1.7% in March, yoy to 8.5% - statistics

Ukraine discussing creation of green transformation fund with intl partners – Deputy PM

LATEST

Court postpones consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky to April 25

Withdrawal of coal from Ukraine's energy mix should be accompanied by development of energy storage systems – Vitrenko

Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

Ukraine's Justice Ministry to attract advisor to defend NBU in $300 mln dispute in the United States

Fitch revises Metinvest's outlook to stable, affirms IDR at 'BB-'

Energoatom expects about UAH 1 bln of net profit in Q1, 2021 - Kotin

Directors of state mines to present business plans for 10 years to make decision on their merger with Centrenergo – SPF

Nova Poshta opens automated sorting terminal in Cherkasy

Housing construction 10-20% up since year start – FIMA

Zelensky on Cosmonautics Day notes the need to contribute to development of Sich-2-1 satellite

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD