Vodafone Ukraine sees net profit fall by 52%, revenue growth by 14% in 2020

Vodafone Ukraine (PrJSC VF Ukraine) at the end of 2020 cut its net profit by 52.4% compared to 2019, to UAH 1.2 billion.

Vodafone Ukraine CEO Olha Ustynova said that the drop in net profit was due to the exchange rate difference.

"The only and main factor why this happened is the exchange rate difference on our loan. The U.S. dollar exchange rate has changed, the $500 million loan, which is more than [UAH] 1 billion of loss as a result to our net profit," she said during the presentation last year's results on Tuesday.

According to her, the company's revenue last year increased 14% and amounted to UAH 18 billion, and the OIBDA (operating income before depreciation of fixed assets and intangible assets) grew by 18% year-over-year, reaching UAH 9.8 billion.

The number of Vodafone Ukraine customers in the country at the end of the year amounted to 19 million. The operator's 4G network covers 81% of the country's territory, which is 12% higher than the previous indicator for 2019.

At the end of 2020, the number of Vodafone Ukraine data users was 12.2 million, and the number of 4G users was 7.3 million.

Over the past year, the use of data traffic grew by 26%.

Vodafone Ukraine is the second largest mobile network operator in Ukraine.