PrivatBank demands removal of two members of scientific advisory board from case on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies

State-run PrivatBank (Kyiv) has applied for the removal of members of the Scientific Advisory Board Kostiantyn Husarov and Denys Sybiliov from hearing the case on appealing the decision on the procedure of execution of the court decision made in 2017 on PrivatBank's obligation to service the Surkis family, who estimates the bank's liabilities at $347.4 million.

The press service of the bank said on Friday that Head of the Civil Department of the Yaroslav the Wise National Law University Husarov in the same case drew conclusions at the request of the plaintiffs, and therefore had no right to express his position at the request of the court as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board to the Supreme Court by virtue of a direct legislative prohibition.

In addition, PrivatBank said that another identical conclusion about the need to close the cassation proceedings was prepared by associate professor of the same department Sybiliov, who is directly dependent on its head Husarov and is an assistant consultant to MP Oleksandr Lukashev, which, according to the bank, may indicate the presence of signs of bias in the preparation of the conclusion.

The press service reminded that PrivatBank appealed with the Supreme Court seeking to disqualify Judge Serhiy Pogrebny, on whose initiative the findings of the Scientific Advisory Board under the Supreme Court were added to the case materials, the essence of which is the need for the Supreme Court to close the proceedings and uphold the decision of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv without providing an assessment of its legality.