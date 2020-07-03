Economy

12:48 03.07.2020

Energoatom's lawsuit against Energy Ministry linked to company's desire to optimize structure – top manager

Energoatom's lawsuit against the Ministry of Energy with Kyiv's business court regarding the invalidation of certain paragraphs of the charter of the enterprise is connected with the company's intention to optimize the structure and conduct human resources management reforms.

"There are no conspiracy theories and conspiracy. Everything is very simple: we want to quickly optimize the structure of the enterprise, because the team is the urgent issue," Vice President for Development at Energoatom Herman Haluschenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the previous leadership of the ministry approved amendments to the charter of the enterprise, which do not comply with the law and limit the powers of the enterprise, in particular, regarding changes in the structure of the company.

In addition, he drew attention to the fact that the amendments to the charter did not have legal grounds.

At the same time, Haluschenko said that the Ministry of Energy did not approve the new edition of the Energoatom's charter, and also twice returned without approval the draft new structure of the enterprise, which forced the company to file the lawsuit against the ministry.

"We decided to reach out to the ministry through court – with a lawsuit to invalidate certain paragraphs of the charter," Haluschenko said.

According to a Thursday report on the enterprise's website, the current edition of the charter makes it impossible to make fundamental changes, in particular, in conducting human resources management reforms and changing the structure of the company, taking into account the financial challenges facing Energoatom. In this regard, the company has prepared a new edition of the charter, which fully takes into account the norms and requirements of the legislation, in particular regarding the adoption of managerial decisions, the implementation of financial and economic activities and the fight against corruption.

