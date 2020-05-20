Energoatom hopes construction works at spent nuclear fuel storage facility to be completed by late Sept

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has expressed the hope that construction and assembly works at the site of building the central spent nuclear fuel storage facility would be completed by late September 2020, the press service of the company has reported.

At present, the general contractor SK Ukrbudmontazh LLC is restoring the pace of work on the site that has been slowed down due to anti-epidemic measures and fires in the Exclusion Zone in April of this year. In order to complete the construction, test systems and equipment, put the storage facility into operation, the number of workers involved in the construction of buildings and installing equipment is gradually increasing, the company said.

Currently, the installation of the main Meloni overhead traveling crane with a lifting capacity of 185/20 tonnes has been completed at the construction site, and preparations for its testing are underway. At the container storage site, work to build 110 reinforced concrete foundations, concreting of water reception canals and rainwater wells was completed.

In addition, the main overhead traveling crane with a lifting capacity of 50/5 tonnes was mounted in a maintenance building with a composition for multifunctional containers, and most of the electrical work was completed. The capital construction of all administrative buildings of the storage facility has been completed.

In parallel with the work at the spent nuclear fuel storage facility, preparatory work on the transportation of spent fuel to the storage facility at the Rivne, Yuzhnoukrainsk and Khmelnytsky NPPs continues.