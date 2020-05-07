Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

he Pechersky District Court of Kyiv by a decision of May 4, dismissed the claim of the trade union organization of PrivatBank's employees on the termination of powers of Chairperson of the Management Board (CEO) of PrivatBank Petr Krumphanzl.

The relevant court ruling is released in the unified public register of court decisions.

As reported, since the beginning of 2020, the trade union organization of PrivatBank employees filed lawsuits with the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv and the district administrative court of Kyiv seeking to terminate the powers of Krumphanzl.