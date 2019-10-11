Economy

18:11 11.10.2019

Kyivstar connects 116 settlements in four regions of Ukraine to 4G network

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator has connected 116 more settlements in Zakarpattia, Lviv, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky regions to the 4G network, the company's press service has reported.

Such an opportunity, in particular, appeared for subscribers in the cities of Kamianka-Buhska, Ochakiv, Chornomork, Poninka and Bobove.

The Kyivstar 4G network is already operating in 6б817 settlements, 90% of which are located in rural areas. The total number of population in the territory of 4G access is over 29 million people, or 70% of the population of Ukraine.

According to the operator, almost 7.5 million subscribers have already used 4G services in the Kyivstar network.

According to the company's report, since 2015 to the present, Kyivstar has invested almost UAH 25 billion in the development of 3G and 4G technologies, including the payment of licenses for frequencies, construction and development of new telecom networks.

Kyivstar is a Ukrainian telecommunications operator. It provides communication and data transfer services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed-line technologies, including 3G. At the end of 2018, it had about 26.4 million mobile subscribers and about 0.9 million fixed-line Internet customers.

Tags: #4g #kyivstar
