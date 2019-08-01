Economy

17:19 01.08.2019

Kyivstar raises EBITDA by 46.8%, revenue by 24.4% in Q2, 2019

Kyivstar raises EBITDA by 46.8%, revenue by 24.4% in Q2, 2019

JSC Kyivstar mobile operator in April-June 2019 increased its total revenue by 24.4% compared to the same period in 2018, to UAH 5.624 billion, the company's press service has reported with reference to the quarterly report.

According to the report, over the specified period Kyivstar increased its EBITDA by 46.8%, to UAH 3.656 billion, thereby increasing EBITDA margin by 9.9 percentage points (p.p.), to 65%.

In the second quarter, revenue from the operator's mobile communications services amounted to UAH 5.257 billion, which is 25.2% more than in the same period of 2018.

The volume of data traffic consumption rose by 84.7%, to 3.345 GB per subscriber. At the same time, the consumption of voice services remains stable: on average, 571 minutes per subscriber were used, which is 1.5% less than a year earlier.

The number of Kyivstar mobile Internet users grew by 16.2%, to 15.7 million, and the total number of active subscribers by the end of the second quarter was 26.2 million, which is 300,000 less than a year earlier.

"As a leader in the telecoms industry, Kyivstar sees its mission in providing access to new technologies for every citizen of Ukraine. Therefore, in the first half of the year we increased our capital investments by 32% and connected almost 2,500 new settlements to 4G," the press service said citing President of Kyivstar Oleksandr Komarov.

According to the company, ARPU (average revenue per user a month) of mobile communications was up by 26.9%, to UAH 66.

