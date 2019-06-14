Economy

14:32 14.06.2019

Ukroboronprom's Civil Aviation Plant 410 boosting aircraft repair in interests of Armed Forces, foreign customers

2 min read

State-owned enterprise (SOE) Civil Aviation Plant 410, a leading enterprise of the aircraft building cluster of the Ukroboronprom state concern, is boosting the volumes of aircraft repair in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign customers, the press service of the concern reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the main priority of the aircraft repair plant in wartime conditions is the renewal of the fleet of transport aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "In 2019, the Armed Forces have already received two upgraded An-26 aircraft. The next step is a few more aircraft that will be handed to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the state concern said, adding that the ongoing modernization of the An-26 aircraft includes communications, navigation, instrumentation and other onboard equipment, allowing Ukrainian aircraft to participate in joint operations with NATO forces.

In addition, the press service said that jointly with the Antonov State Enterprise, the enterprise is currently preparing for the overhaul and modernization of the An-32P aircraft for the needs of the State Emergency Service. Also, the implementation of a large-scale contract of about $400 million concluded in 2009 in the sphere of military and technical cooperation for the modernization of 105 An-32 aircraft of Indian Air Force continues.

"In 2019, under the contract, the Indian side has already been supplied with spare parts worth $27 million. Currently, negotiations are underway with India to deepen Ukraine's participation in the modernization of the Indian military transport aviation fleet. The capacities of Civil Aviation Plant 410 allow us to accelerate this process and in a short time to upgrade all An-32 aircraft to the level of An-32RE," the state concern said.

In addition to the military aircraft repair services, today Civil Aviation Plant 410 also performs maintenance of civil aircraft of western production: maintenance work has already been completed on the first Boeing-737 under an order of domestic airlines. McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft after maintenance is being prepared for the transfer to the customer, the press service said.

