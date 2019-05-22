Economy

17:19 22.05.2019

Universal Bank to raise charter capital by 9.7%

1 min read

JSC Universal Bank (Kyiv) has decided to increase charter capital by UAH 300 million, or 9.7%, to UAH 3.403 billion through an additional issue of shares.

The decision is stipulated in the materials of an annual general meeting of shareholders of the financial institution dated April 25, which is posted on the bank's website.

The nominal value of additional issued shares will be UAH 10.

Universal Bank is part of TAS Group belonging to businessman Sergiy Tigipko. It was founded in 1998 and has assets in financial and industrial sectors, agriculture, real estate, pharmaceuticals and venture projects. In addition to Universal Bank, the financial sector of the group includes TAScombank, two insurance companies, and a number of other organizations.

Universal Bank ranked 20th among 77 banks operating in Ukraine as of April 1, 2019 in terms of total assets (UAH 12.471 billion), according to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Tags: #universal_bank
