Businessman Kolomoisky files five new claims against NBU, PrivatBank to court

The former owner of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky, has filed five new lawsuits against the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and PrivatBank to the business court of Kyiv, the Novoye Vremia.Business publication reported on Friday, referring to sources in legal circles.

"On April 19, 2019, Kolomoisky filed five new claims in the business court of Kyiv against the National Bank of Ukraine and PrivatBank... The lawsuits dispute five loan agreements and his personal guarantee under them," the publication said.

According to the publication, the first hearings will be held on May 10, May 22 and May 23.

According to the report, lawyers explain such actions by the ex-owner of PrivatBank with a desire to back up the decision of the Pechersky district court, made on April 20, which satisfied Kolomoisky's claim to terminate the personal guarantee agreement on refinancing loans issued to PrivatBank by the National Bank in the amount of UAH 9.2 billion.

As reported, Ukraine's government, at the recommendation of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of which at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, on December 18, 2016 decided to nationalize PrivatBank, the largest Ukrainian financial institution at the time.

Kyiv's district administrative court on April 18, 2019 recognized the nationalization of the bank as illegal based on a law suit filed by Kolomoisky. The NBU and Finance Ministry said they would appeal the ruling after publication by the court of its ruling. Both institutions said the decision to nationalize PrivatBank was correct.