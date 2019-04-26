Economy

15:11 26.04.2019

Businessman Kolomoisky files five new claims against NBU, PrivatBank to court

2 min read
Businessman Kolomoisky files five new claims against NBU, PrivatBank to court

 The former owner of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky, has filed five new lawsuits against the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and PrivatBank to the business court of Kyiv, the Novoye Vremia.Business publication reported on Friday, referring to sources in legal circles.

"On April 19, 2019, Kolomoisky filed five new claims in the business court of Kyiv against the National Bank of Ukraine and PrivatBank... The lawsuits dispute five loan agreements and his personal guarantee under them," the publication said.

According to the publication, the first hearings will be held on May 10, May 22 and May 23.

According to the report, lawyers explain such actions by the ex-owner of PrivatBank with a desire to back up the decision of the Pechersky district court, made on April 20, which satisfied Kolomoisky's claim to terminate the personal guarantee agreement on refinancing loans issued to PrivatBank by the National Bank in the amount of UAH 9.2 billion.

As reported, Ukraine's government, at the recommendation of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of which at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, on December 18, 2016 decided to nationalize PrivatBank, the largest Ukrainian financial institution at the time.

Kyiv's district administrative court on April 18, 2019 recognized the nationalization of the bank as illegal based on a law suit filed by Kolomoisky. The NBU and Finance Ministry said they would appeal the ruling after publication by the court of its ruling. Both institutions said the decision to nationalize PrivatBank was correct.

Tags: #nbu #privatbank #kolomoisky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:05 26.04.2019
NBU increases planned volumes of intervention to buy currency on interbank market to $20 mln a day in Q2-Q3 2019

NBU increases planned volumes of intervention to buy currency on interbank market to $20 mln a day in Q2-Q3 2019

15:55 25.04.2019
NBU improves forecast for reserves, deficit of balance of payment

NBU improves forecast for reserves, deficit of balance of payment

15:14 25.04.2019
NBU expects IMF mission to visit Ukraine in mid-May

NBU expects IMF mission to visit Ukraine in mid-May

14:31 25.04.2019
NBU affirms forecast for GDP growth and inflation for 2019-2021

NBU affirms forecast for GDP growth and inflation for 2019-2021

14:28 25.04.2019
NBU reduces refinancing rate to 17.5% from April 26

NBU reduces refinancing rate to 17.5% from April 26

13:28 23.04.2019
Judges who made decision on PrivatBank asking to open case against president, justice minister, NBU head

Judges who made decision on PrivatBank asking to open case against president, justice minister, NBU head

10:30 22.04.2019
PM about court decision on PrivatBank: I am interested in saving funds of depositors, state

PM about court decision on PrivatBank: I am interested in saving funds of depositors, state

19:17 21.04.2019
Danyliuk: state will ensure stability of PrivatBank, customers don't have to worry

Danyliuk: state will ensure stability of PrivatBank, customers don't have to worry

12:06 21.04.2019
Kyiv's Pechersky district court terminates Kolomoisky's personal bail contract on refinancing loans

Kyiv's Pechersky district court terminates Kolomoisky's personal bail contract on refinancing loans

14:37 20.04.2019
Transformation of PrivatBank is achievement of reforms conducted in Ukraine – French ambassador

Transformation of PrivatBank is achievement of reforms conducted in Ukraine – French ambassador

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

Technical solution for restoring transit found – Ukrtransnafta

WTO confirms decision of arbitrators on transit dispute between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine decides not to appeal

Govt decisions on gas prices fully in line with IMF Stand By Arrangement – Finance minister

Ukraine suspends transit of Russian oil to Europe

LATEST

Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

Technical solution for restoring transit found – Ukrtransnafta

WTO confirms decision of arbitrators on transit dispute between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine decides not to appeal

Govt decisions on gas prices fully in line with IMF Stand By Arrangement – Finance minister

Ukraine suspends transit of Russian oil to Europe

Naftogaz working on possible reverse mode for Ukrainian GTS if Russia halts gas transit from Jan 1, 2020

Gennadiy Vykhodtsev, Foxtrot Group of Companies: Retail to stay in the market

Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

Two thirds of foreign investors prefer to wait until after parliamentary elections to decide on investment – survey

NBU denies possible influence of sanctions on hryvnia exchange rate, inflation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD