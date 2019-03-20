Economy

13:55 20.03.2019

Ukroboronprom's Lviv aircraft repair plant expands technological capabilities for restoring tactical fighters MiG-29

Ukroboronprom's Lviv aircraft repair plant expands technological capabilities for restoring tactical fighters MiG-29

State-owned enterprise (SOE) Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant, a member of the Ukroboronprom state concern, is upgrading its facilities and expanding its technological capabilities for restoring tactical fighters of MiG-29 type, the press service of the concern has reported.

The concern said that today, the aircraft repair plant has ensured the expansion of the range of repaired boards of aviation and radio-electronic equipment, as well as aircraft weapons for MiG-29 type fighters.

"In order to provide high-quality diagnostics and reduce the time for repairing boards, the plant purchased a modern automated test, measurement and diagnostic complex of the Diana-4.6 series, designed to test complex digital and digital-to-analog plug-in electronic equipment," the concern said.

Also in 2018, without stopping the technological process, the enterprise reconstructed the line for preparation and multilayer coating of the electroplating section of the machine shop No. 7, using its own working capital. As part of the modernization of the production line, new domestic equipment and electroplating baths from modern thermoplastic materials were installed. The updated production facility is equipped with rectifiers of VAKR-M type direct current, the press service said.

Currently, the plant is also continuing development work on the project of a new version modernization of the MiG-29 fighters – up to the MiG-29MU2 model. The new version modernization will expand the combat capabilities of the tactical fighters MiG-29 for high-precision strikes against ground targets, the state concern said.

SOE Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant's core business is in the restoration of tactical fighters. Since 2011, under a decision of the government it has been part of the Ukroboronprom.

