Govt posts balance of UAH 9.9 bln in hryvnia, UAH 47 bln in currency in early 2019

The balance of funds on the single treasury account as of January 2, 2019 amounted to UAH 9.9 billion, while the balance on the NBU's currency accounts and at state banks amounted to UAH 47.7 billion, the Finance Ministry has said.

"The first debt payments start immediately from the first banking day of the New Year, and the Ministry of Finance is ready to finance them," the release says.

The ministry said that, in general, this year the budget provides for UAH 417.4 billion for servicing and paying off public debt.

Last year, state borrowings amounted to UAH 277 billion, of which UAH 103 billion in external borrowings and UAH 174 billion in domestic borrowings, while privatization brought a mere UAH 300 million instead of the planned UAH 21.3 billion.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the balance of funds on correspondent and transit accounts at the banks on January 2 amounted to UAH 35.65 billion, whereas a year ago the figure was UAH 1.84 billion more, and a month ago UAH 15.13 billion more.