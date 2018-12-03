Economy

17:22 03.12.2018

Market of new passenger cars slows growth rate to 2% in Jan-Oct - Ukrautoprom

Primary registration of new passenger cars in Ukraine in January-November 2018 amounted to 74,800 units, which is 2% more than in the same period of 2017, the Ukrautoprom association reports.

Thus, the growth rate of the car market from the same period in 2017 slowed down (for the nine months it was 4%).

As reported, with reference to experts, over the current year, the market might not show growth, primarily under the "pressure" of the growth of used car registrations.

According to the association, in November primary registration of new passenger cars decreased by 4% compared with the same month in 2017.

Renault in November ranked first, bypassing leader of the past months Toyota, with the registration of 865 cars and a 15% increase from November 2017.

The sales of Toyota that ranked second declined by 10%, to 757 cars, while Nissan was in third place, doubling sales to 687 vehicles.

KIA ranked fourth, its sales increased by 329%, to 621 cars, Skoda ranked fifth with 570 registrations (7% less).

The top ten of the November market also included Hyundai with 438 cars (4% more), Volkswagen with 387 cars (34% less), Mercedes-Benz with 245 cars (23% less), Mazda with 238 cars (28% less), and Mitsubishi with 205 cars (18% more).

