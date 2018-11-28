Tender to sell shares in Centrenergo, other privatization to continue under martial law - SPF

A tender to sell a 78.289% stake in Centrenergo is to take place on December 13 as it is scheduled, and all auctions to privatize small facilities in the ProZorro.Sales platform will take place in line with the announced dates, acting Head of the State Property Fund (SPF) Vitaliy Trubarov has said.

"The introduction of martial law will not affect the privatization processes (procedure), both for large and small enterprises. At the same time, an investor will take into account the relevant fact," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Trubarov, bids are currently being received for the Centrenergo tender, after which the bidding companies must pay a guarantee fee. "And only after that we can talk about the number of bidders in the tender and their names," he said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada approved the president's decree on the imposition of martial law in Ukraine until 14:00 on December 26 with the warning that it is being introduced in 10 of the 24 regions of the country on the borders with Russia and Transdniestria.