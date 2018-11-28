Economy

17:38 28.11.2018

Tender to sell shares in Centrenergo, other privatization to continue under martial law - SPF

1 min read
Tender to sell shares in Centrenergo, other privatization to continue under martial law - SPF

A tender to sell a 78.289% stake in Centrenergo is to take place on December 13 as it is scheduled, and all auctions to privatize small facilities in the ProZorro.Sales platform will take place in line with the announced dates, acting Head of the State Property Fund (SPF) Vitaliy Trubarov has said.

"The introduction of martial law will not affect the privatization processes (procedure), both for large and small enterprises. At the same time, an investor will take into account the relevant fact," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Trubarov, bids are currently being received for the Centrenergo tender, after which the bidding companies must pay a guarantee fee. "And only after that we can talk about the number of bidders in the tender and their names," he said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada approved the president's decree on the imposition of martial law in Ukraine until 14:00 on December 26 with the warning that it is being introduced in 10 of the 24 regions of the country on the borders with Russia and Transdniestria.

Tags: #martial_law #centrenergo #spf #tender
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrnaftoburinnia of Kolomoisky, Khomutynnik to participate in Centrenergo privatization

Ukrtransgaz says it is ready for introduction of martial law

No formal legal bans for cooperation of IMF with countries where martial law introduced exist

Companies of Kropachev, Kriuchkov, Forbes and Manhattan Ukraine, Georgian International Energy Corporation to participate in Centrenergo privatization

Centrenergo sees 76.2% fall in net profit in Jan-Sept

SPF announces tender to privatize Centrenergo

Tender to sell Centrenergo scheduled for Dec 13 - State Property Fund's head

DTEK not to participate in privatization of Centrenergo

Draft financial plan of Turboatom foresees 5% rise in net profit in 2019

Govt approves starting price of 78.3% stake in Centrenergo at almost UAH 6 bln

LATEST

Regulator removes UAH 215 mln from Ukrenergo's tariff saved on procurement

Law enforcers raid Ukrgazvydobuvannia's branches

Deposit Guarantee Fund introduces temporary administration in VTB Bank

Kyivstar appoints VEON chief operating officer as supervisory council head instead of financial director

NBU declares VTB Bank insolvent

Naftogaz top manager expects no surprises after preliminary hearings of Gazprom's appeal against Stockholm arbitration decision

World Bank to consider issue of $750 mln fiscal guarantees for Ukraine on Dec 18

Ukrtransnafta ready to ensure stable oil supplies in conditions of martial law

Ukroboronprom enacts special regime for plants in martial-law zone

Regulator plans to cut GTS entry, exit tariffs by 33-52% from Jan 2019, for gas producers by 70%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD