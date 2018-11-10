Economy

13:25 10.11.2018

SIEMENS gas turbines cause accident at TPP in Crimea - Ministry for occupied territories, IDPs

1 min read
SIEMENS gas turbines cause accident at TPP in Crimea - Ministry for occupied territories, IDPs

Damage cause to workshops after the startup works to install SIEMENS gas turbines was recorded at Tavricheskaya (Simferopol) thermal power plant (TPP) located near Simferopol, the Ministry of Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine has reported.

"On November 3, 2018 on the roof of the main building of the Tavricheskaya TPP, an emergency area was identified with signs of damage to the roof due to thermal effects. The accident at the facility was recorded, using space photography," the ministry's website said on Friday.

It is reported that according to the information available at the thermal power plants, where the SIEMENS gas turbines are installed, which were brought into the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea bypassing international sanctions, startup work was carried out, as a result of which an accident could occur.

Tags: #crimea #siemens
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

U.S. Treasury slaps new sanctions on three individuals, nine legal entities over Ukraine and Crimea

Poroshenko, Merkel to discuss situation in Donbas, Crimea, European integration of Ukraine

Moskalkova arrives in Crimea, again violates rules for crossing Ukrainian border

Ukraine's occupied territories ministry initiates sanctions against companies from temporarily occupied Crimea producing, selling chemicals

Ukraine's Supreme Court gets appeals against freezing of shares in Russian subsidiary banks as part 'Crimean' compensation claim by PrivatBank ex-chief

Economy ministry introduced sanctions against Firtash's Ukrainian Chemical Products (Crimea Titan)

DTEK preparing lawsuit against Russia on assets lost in Crimea

Some 131 Ukrainian permissions in Crimea for mining deposits illegally annulled by Russia – Ecology ministry

U.S. Best Western leaves Crimea, plans to open hotel in Lviv in spring 2019

Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry offers mirror measures for Russia's restrictions on navigation in Azov Sea

LATEST

U.S. Secretary of Energy to speak to representatives of U.S. business, MPs in Kyiv on Nov 12

Guardian insurer more than triples premium collection in nine months

Serbian antitrust agency allows MHP to buy Slovenian Perutnina Ptuj

Growth in industrial prices in Ukraine slows down to 0.3% in Oct

UNDP and EU sign EUR 50 mln agreement to support east of Ukraine

Antonov state enterprise sees almost 30-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

Introduction of sanctions against organizers, winners of fake "elections" in ORDLO to be discussed at meeting of EU FMs

NBU council recommends govt to cut risks of unbalancing financial, currency market late 2018-early 2019

Латвийский Norvik banka бизнесмена Гусельникова сменил название на PNB banka

Architectural inspectorate should create electronic cabinet of developers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD