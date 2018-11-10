SIEMENS gas turbines cause accident at TPP in Crimea - Ministry for occupied territories, IDPs

Damage cause to workshops after the startup works to install SIEMENS gas turbines was recorded at Tavricheskaya (Simferopol) thermal power plant (TPP) located near Simferopol, the Ministry of Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine has reported.

"On November 3, 2018 on the roof of the main building of the Tavricheskaya TPP, an emergency area was identified with signs of damage to the roof due to thermal effects. The accident at the facility was recorded, using space photography," the ministry's website said on Friday.

It is reported that according to the information available at the thermal power plants, where the SIEMENS gas turbines are installed, which were brought into the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea bypassing international sanctions, startup work was carried out, as a result of which an accident could occur.