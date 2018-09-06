Economy

17:49 06.09.2018

NBU expects successful negotiations with IMF mission

1 min read
NBU expects successful negotiations with IMF mission

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expects that negotiations with the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which started working in Ukraine on September 6, will be successful, head of the central bank Yakiv Smolii has stated.

"The IMF mission arrived yesterday. And today it started work with the Ministry of Finance, the Cabinet of Ministers … I will meet with the mission. We expect that the negotiations will be successful and we will achieve consensus in getting the next tranche this year," Smolii said at a briefing.

Deputy Head of the National Bank Dmytro Solohub said during the briefing the NBU lays in its forecasts the growth of tariffs for natural gas for the population by 25% this year and 15% next year.

"The forecast has not changed for the time being, because we review it on a quarterly basis. We expect gas tariffs to rise by 25% this year and by 15% in next year," he said.

As reported, the IMF mission headed by Ron van Rooden began work in Kyiv on September 6.

Tags: #nbu #smolii #imf
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine's international reserves shrink by 2.9% in August 2018

NBU develops recommendations for relaxing registration of intl payment systems of nonresidents

NBU explains growth of deficit of current account in July by temporary factors

NBU designs draft anti-corruption program for 2018-2019

Deficit of Ukraine's balance of payment reaches $170 mln in July

Finance ministry expects to receive $2 bln tranche from IMF in H2 2018

Ukraine's discount eurobonds placed with 9.1% yield

Cabinet authorizes Finance Ministry to issue bills to attract IMF financing

Ukraine recognizes its obligations to raise gas prices

NBU expects further deflation in August

LATEST

Losses from insurance against nuclear risks approaching zero, personal insurance in transport less than 10%

Ukrzaliznytsia and 1991 Open Data Incubator launch incubation program for startups

Agreement to implement investment project to build wind farm in Kherson region for $450 mln signed in Kyiv

Bayer launches seed plant in Zhytomyr region for $200 mln

Talks of energy ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Vice President of EC Sefcovic on gas scheduled for Oct

Acting fiscal service head resigns, new head to be selected at tender

Parliamentary committee removes firewood export ban from bill on preserving Ukrainian forests

Ukraine pays $444 mln coupon for 2015 eurobonds

Ukrgazvydobuvannia hopes accounts to be unblocked quickly by Supreme Court ruling

Ukraine enters Sept with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD