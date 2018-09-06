NBU expects successful negotiations with IMF mission

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expects that negotiations with the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which started working in Ukraine on September 6, will be successful, head of the central bank Yakiv Smolii has stated.

"The IMF mission arrived yesterday. And today it started work with the Ministry of Finance, the Cabinet of Ministers … I will meet with the mission. We expect that the negotiations will be successful and we will achieve consensus in getting the next tranche this year," Smolii said at a briefing.

Deputy Head of the National Bank Dmytro Solohub said during the briefing the NBU lays in its forecasts the growth of tariffs for natural gas for the population by 25% this year and 15% next year.

"The forecast has not changed for the time being, because we review it on a quarterly basis. We expect gas tariffs to rise by 25% this year and by 15% in next year," he said.

As reported, the IMF mission headed by Ron van Rooden began work in Kyiv on September 6.