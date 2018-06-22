Economy

Wizz Air to start flying from Kyiv to Lisbon, Tallinn, Berlin, from Kharkiv to Katowice

 Wizz Air to place its third plane in its base in Kyiv and will start flying from Kyiv to Lisbon, Tallinn and Berlin, and from Kharkiv to Katowice, the airline has said in a press release on the occasion of the celebration of the 10th anniversary of its operation in Ukraine.

"In 2018, the airline doubles its operations in Ukraine," acting Corporate Relations Head at Wizz Air Sorina Ratz said.

In addition, the airline will increase the weekly frequency of flights to seven popular destinations, adding a total of 24 flights a week.

Placement of the third airbus A320 in Kyiv, according to the airline, will create 100 jobs.

Flights Kyiv-Lisbon will be serviced on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 21.

Flights Kyiv-Tallinn will be serviced on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from June 21.

Flights Kyiv-Berlin will be serviced daily from July 1, and flights Kharkiv-Katowice - on Wednesdays and Sundays from June 20.

