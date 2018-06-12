Economy

12:23 12.06.2018

IMF mission to arrive in Kyiv after gas tariffs revised, state budget balanced

The visit of the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Kyiv depends on the revision of domestic gas tariffs and the achievement of the balanced national budget, Head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii has said.

"I believe that the issues that have not been resolved are all interconnected, therefore for the arrival of the mission it is necessary to revise the gas market and hold negotiations with the Ministry of Finance on the balanced budget," he told journalists in Kyiv.

