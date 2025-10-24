City of Kyiv allocates UAH 548 mln to ensure uninterrupted water supply, wastewater services through 2026

Kyiv City Council deputies have approved an allocation of UAH 548 million to ensure the continuous operation and energy independence of the capital's water supply and wastewater systems, as well as to strengthen the energy resilience of related infrastructure facilities.

According to a report published Friday on the website of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), the amendments have been made to Kyiv's Economic and Social Development Program for 2024–2026.

The KCSA Department of Economy and Investments noted that ongoing enemy attacks have repeatedly damaged power grids, on which the supply and drainage of water in residential buildings, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and other infrastructure facilities depend. Therefore, the allocated funds will be used to prevent emergencies, restore systems, and maintain stable operations across the city's water networks.