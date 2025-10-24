Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:24 24.10.2025

City of Kyiv allocates UAH 548 mln to ensure uninterrupted water supply, wastewater services through 2026

1 min read
City of Kyiv allocates UAH 548 mln to ensure uninterrupted water supply, wastewater services through 2026

Kyiv City Council deputies have approved an allocation of UAH 548 million to ensure the continuous operation and energy independence of the capital's water supply and wastewater systems, as well as to strengthen the energy resilience of related infrastructure facilities.

According to a report published Friday on the website of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), the amendments have been made to Kyiv's Economic and Social Development Program for 2024–2026.

The KCSA Department of Economy and Investments noted that ongoing enemy attacks have repeatedly damaged power grids, on which the supply and drainage of water in residential buildings, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and other infrastructure facilities depend. Therefore, the allocated funds will be used to prevent emergencies, restore systems, and maintain stable operations across the city's water networks.

Tags: #kyiv #allocates #energy

MORE ABOUT

14:10 24.10.2025
Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

13:55 23.10.2025
Kyiv mayor warns of most difficult heating season in all years of war, announces budget changes

Kyiv mayor warns of most difficult heating season in all years of war, announces budget changes

09:00 23.10.2025
Russian drone attack injures 7 in Kyiv

Russian drone attack injures 7 in Kyiv

20:13 22.10.2025
McDonald's opens 50th restaurant in Kyiv

McDonald's opens 50th restaurant in Kyiv

17:45 22.10.2025
URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv, Zaporizhia

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv, Zaporizhia

15:52 22.10.2025
Number of injured in Kyiv grows to 29 – authorities

Number of injured in Kyiv grows to 29 – authorities

10:44 22.10.2025
Kyiv schools switch to remote or invincibility mode after Russian attack

Kyiv schools switch to remote or invincibility mode after Russian attack

10:41 22.10.2025
Kyiv attack toll rises to 19, including five children – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

Kyiv attack toll rises to 19, including five children – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

09:05 22.10.2025
Russian synchronized drone attack kills 2 in Kyiv – SES

Russian synchronized drone attack kills 2 in Kyiv – SES

11:31 21.10.2025
Russian drones currently prevent work on restoring power to Chernihiv, north of region – Ministry of Energy

Russian drones currently prevent work on restoring power to Chernihiv, north of region – Ministry of Energy

HOT NEWS

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% for fifth time, pushes back rate-cut expectations to Q1 2026

Most bankers expect NBU to keep rate at 15.5%, some allow for decrease to 15%

LATEST

Farmers harvest 37.6 mln tonnes of grain, 14.7 mln tonnes of oilseeds – 16.7% and 21.2% down year-to-date

Uliutin advocates for voluntary funded pension system, not mandatory one

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

Ukraine invited to join OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials – Kachka

PrivatBank posts net profit increase by 5% in 9M

All branches of Power Banking network operate in Chernihiv, Kyiv, many of them also work in regions

National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

Vodafone Ukraine raises tender offer price for eurobond buyback to 98% of face value for 6th time

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% for fifth time, pushes back rate-cut expectations to Q1 2026

Cabinet allocates additional UAH 2.5 bln for eRecovery housing certificates

AD
AD