Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:59 07.10.2025

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

2 min read
Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Ukraine is working to increase its gas import capacity by roughly 30% following recent large-scale Russian attacks on gas infrastructure, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said.

"We plan, if possible, to boost import capacity by another 30%. Everything will depend on how quickly we can restore operations. We must thank our power engineers and gas workers – they probably restore facilities faster than anyone in the world. The quicker we manage to bring sites back online, the less gas we'll need to import," Hrynchuk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to her, the Ministry of Energy is currently in talks with all partners to ensure financial resources for imports.

"We've just had a meeting with G7 ambassadors, and earlier – meetings with colleagues and partners from various countries, involving the European Commission. One of the topics was indeed the need for additional gas imports. We also discussed expanding credit lines guaranteed by the European Commission and, with some countries, the possibility of providing grant-based support for gas imports," Hrynchuk said.

She added that the ministry is also negotiating with partners to increase the supply of energy equipment.

"We have reserves, but given the intensity of Russian attacks, we see the need to build them up," the minister explained.

Tags: #gas #energy #import

MORE ABOUT

21:05 07.10.2025
Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

18:17 07.10.2025
Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

16:32 07.10.2025
Ukraine has contingency plans for all heating-season scenarios, but early to talk about prolonged power or gas outages – Energy Minister

Ukraine has contingency plans for all heating-season scenarios, but early to talk about prolonged power or gas outages – Energy Minister

14:35 07.10.2025
GTSOU joins creation of national emissions trading system

GTSOU joins creation of national emissions trading system

20:59 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on energy sector situation after aggressor's strikes

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on energy sector situation after aggressor's strikes

20:48 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

16:04 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

20:58 03.10.2025
Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

14:01 03.10.2025
State Target Program for Energy Modernization of Heat Supply Enterprises by 2030 approved

State Target Program for Energy Modernization of Heat Supply Enterprises by 2030 approved

10:39 03.10.2025
Turkey has no intention of giving up Russian gas – Energy Minister

Turkey has no intention of giving up Russian gas – Energy Minister

HOT NEWS

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

LATEST

Forests of Ukraine increases revenue by 25.4% in nine months

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $325 mln during the war, again urges government to address high electricity prices

Passenger EV segment in Ukraine up 90% in Sept, share of new cars rises to 17%

Ukraine's Kernel and Europe's oil refiner Orlen to deepen logistical and energy integration

Ukraine's bread and bakery production drops 10% in January–July, while market value expected to grow 15% by year-end – Bakers Association

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

NBU rep replaces National Securities and Stock Market Commission’s rep in Supervisory Board of National Depository

Ukraine has become UK's leading chicken egg supplier in 2025, local farmers concerned

Ukrainian farmers to master European requirements, become part of European agricultural community no later than 2035 – opinion

AD
AD