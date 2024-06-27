Diplomatic reception in honor of Slovenia's Statehood Day was held in Kyiv

On Monday, June 24, the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Ukraine held a reception in honor of one of the most important holidays of the country - Statehood Day, which is celebrated annually on June 25 in memory of the country's declaration of independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

According to the Embassy, among the guests of the event were representatives of diplomatic missions of foreign states accredited in Ukraine, Ukrainian statesmen, members of the Slovenian community.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Slovenia to Ukraine Mateja Prevolšek made a welcoming speech, thanking all those present for showing attention to this important day and emphasized that Ukraine and Slovenia have a lot in common.

"Tiny in terms of territory and population Slovenia at first glance may not seem similar to Ukraine, except for a little bit of languages. If we go beyond the first impression and ideological, cultural or geographical surprises of one kind or another, we can easily recognize the similarities and, if I may say so, the sisterhood between our two countries," she said.

The ambassador noted that against the backdrop of the changing balance of power in the 1980s, the people of Slovenia decided for independence and the beginning of new relations with their neighbors, other European countries and the world.

"It was not easy, we were attacked and bombed. Our military and diplomats managed to limit the aggression to 10 days. Especially important was the support we received," emphasized Prevolszek.

The head of the diplomatic mission assured that Slovenia consistently supports Ukraine and its brave people in the fight against Russian aggression, and is a steadfast friend and partner of Ukraine.

"Slovenia's independence celebration is a time to reiterate our commitment to help Ukraine not only defend itself, but also commit to a bright future in the EU and NATO family," the diplomat concluded.

On June 27, Slovenian President Natasa Pirtz Musar is planning her visit to Kiev. During the visit, she will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

On 11 December 1991, the Slovenian Assembly recognized Ukraine's state independence. On the same day, Ukraine became one of the first European countries to recognize the state independence of the Republic of Slovenia. On March 10, 1992, Ukraine and Slovenia signed an agreement on the establishment of diplomatic relations. The Embassy of Slovenia in Kyiv was established in April 2004.

