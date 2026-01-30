Interfax-Ukraine
Columns
14:10 30.01.2026

Author ALEXANDRE MOUGEL

The ghost market: why Ukrainian equities trade at a 60% discount

3 min read
The ghost market: why Ukrainian equities trade at a 60% discount

Alexandre Mougel​​​​​​​, investor, investment banker 

I have always been drawn to small-capitalization stocks. They are often overlooked and occasionally mispriced because few investors take the time to study them. For those willing to do the work, small caps reveal not only company fundamentals, but also how markets themselves function — or fail.

A few months ago, curiosity led me to a major Ukrainian food producer listed on a Western exchange. On paper, the setup was standard: an international listing, IFRS financial statements, and access via a global brokerage account. I executed a modest trade of roughly £5,000. Yet the share price moved by almost 10%. There was no news, no earnings release. The move was purely mechanical — the result of an order book with no depth.

This wasn’t just volatility; it was a reminder that liquidity is the foundation of any equity market. In a functioning market, such a transaction would be invisible. Here, it exposed a troubling reality: a market that exists formally, but not economically.

Liquidity as the Bridge Between Fundamentals and Value

Liquidity allows fundamentals to translate into valuation. Where it is scarce, prices move because someone traded, not because value changed. For retail investors, this is critical. If you cannot enter or exit a position without moving the market, you are not in a public market, but a negotiated one. This uncertainty raises the required return and, in aggregate, depresses valuations.

The Trap of “Listings Without Markets”

I do not approach this as an outsider. Before 2008, I worked with Ukrainian companies preparing for international listings. At the time, listing abroad promised capital and prestige. With hindsight, many of those listings were a mistake. The companies were operationally viable but simply too small to sustain a public market. What emerged were “listings without markets” — public in form, private in practice.

This pattern persists. Ukraine is not short of listed companies in London, Warsaw, or Frankfurt. Yet, for most, shares remain functionally uninvestable. Trading volumes are thin, and price discovery is episodic. Outside of a few names like Ferrexpo or MHP, markets cannot absorb even modest flows without distortion.

A Corporate Culture of Investor Indifference

The domestic market never corrected these weaknesses. During my time as a supervisory board member of Centrenergo (2021–2023), I spent nearly two weeks identifying anyone within the company with operational responsibility for the listing. Disclosures were minimal; communication with investors was nonexistent. The listing was treated as a formality, not as a relationship with capital providers.

This created a self-reinforcing equilibrium: companies didn’t invest in investor relations because investors were absent, and investors stayed away because companies didn’t communicate.

The Mechanics of the 60% Valuation Gap

Against this backdrop, the valuation gap between Ukrainian companies and Western peers is not a mystery. Ferrexpo and MHP often trade at a 50% to 60% discount compared to global peers. Fundamentals alone don’t explain this. Markets price risk in layers: war risk, governance uncertainty, and — crucially — liquidity risk. Where exiting a position is uncertain, capital demands a much higher return.

Capital Markets as a Pillar of Reconstruction

This matters beyond finance. Post-war reconstruction will require vast amounts of private capital. Without liquid, trusted equity markets, domestic savings will remain under the mattress or flee the country. Capital markets are not built by listings alone; they are built by enforcement, communication, participation — and credibility. Until these are in place, Ukraine will continue to pay a hidden premium on its growth — reflected in discounted share prices and missed opportunities.

 

HOT NEWS

ALEXANDER STOROZHUK

How to Recognize a Fake Charity

IHOR ZHDANOV

100 Days of the War - Memories, Impressions and Reflections

YEVGENIY ZAKHAROV

On documenting international crimes committed by the Russian occupiers

IHOR ZHDANOV

The Big Geopolitical Chessboard: How Not To Lose Ukraine in the Fourth World War

IHOR ZHDANOV

Information Defence: Analytical Review of the Situation during the Last Week (May 15-22, 2022)

LATEST

HRYHORII KUKURUZA

My Personal Guide to the Applied Use of LLMs for Economic Analysis / Financial Modeling

HALYNA YANCHENKO

Winter as a weapon: an appeal to Europe’s Catholic community

OLEKSANDR DOMBROVSKY

Welcome to the Era of Quantum Geopolitics

IRYNA ZHDANOVA

Humanitarian catastrophe, recovery, and militarization: why do science, fundamental education, and veterans need information support?

VOLODYMYR KHAUSTOV

How Ukraine is losing scientists. Will we lose science?

INNA SIRCHENKO

Ukrainian Consumer Basket: An Indicator of a Country Living in Adaptation Mode

IGOR BURAKOVSKY

Year 2025: preliminary results

ANUSHAVAN ARUTYUNYAN

Mine Action: From Emergency Response to a Sustainable System

MYKOLA FILONOV

X vs. EU: Who Controls Control

VOLODYMYR KREIDENKO

Safety, Dignity and Europe: Why Ukraine Must Change the Rules for Professional Drivers

AD
AD