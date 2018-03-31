CEO of company owning Kemerovo's Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall arrested

Kemerovo's Zavodsky District Court has sanctioned arrest of Yulia Bogdanova, the CEO of the Kemerovo Confectionary Plant PJSC, which owns the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall, an Interfax correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court ruled to uphold the motion of an investigator and impose on Bogdanova a restrictive measure in the form of arrest for the duration of a pre-trial inquiry in the case, until May 25," Judge Dmitry Buntovsky said.

Bogdanova is charged with violating fire safety requirements and causing the death of two or more people through negligence.

According to investigators, Bogdanova's subordinates had repeatedly notified her about shortcomings in the building's fire prevention system, but she did not take any measures.

On Wednesday, the following persons were arrested: Zimnyaya Vishnya technical director Georgy Sobolev and manager Nadezhda Suddenok, Igor Polozinenko and Alexander Nikitin, the head and an employee of the company System Integrator, which provided maintenance of the mall's fire alarm system, and Sergei Antyushin, the guard, who failed to turn on the fire alarm system.

The fire at the Zimnyaa Vishnya shopping mall occurred on March 25. According to the latest information, the fire killed sixty-four people, including over than 40 children.

