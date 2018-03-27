Ukrainian foreign minister offers condolences over tragedy in Kemerovo

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those killed in a fire at the Zimnyaya Vizhnya shopping mall in Kemerovo.

"I express my condolences to the families and friends of those killed as a result of the terrible fire in Kemerovo," Klimkin wrote on his Twitter page on March 26.

The fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in Kemerovo broke out on March 25. According to the latest figures, 64 people were killed in the accident, 53 sought medical assistance, and 13 people injured in the fire stay in hospitals.