Interfax-Ukraine

Russia fully responsible for shelling residential areas and deaths of Avdiyivka residents

Military engagements in Donbas erupt along entire length of demarcation line 15:55

OSCE SMM fears humanitarian, environmental catastrophe may occur in Avdiyivka 15:50

Total of 10 Ukrainian troops killed, 66 wounded near Avdiyivka since Jan 30 15:11

LATEST NEWS

ATO HQ reports on two Ukrainian soldiers, five wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours 18:32

Hostilities in Donbas unfolding along entire frontline for first time since 2014 17:36

Coordinated actions by authorities and the military do not allow Russia to destabilize Avdiyivka and whole front line – Poroshenko 17:32

Real Madrid Foundation will train children in Kyiv in April 17:29

Kyiv preconditions "Normandy Four" meeting with Donbas ceasefire 17:27

Ukraine calls for truce in Donbas - Poroshenko 17:16

Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority announce its plans for dredging works for 2017 16:37

Ryanair may soon announce flights to Ukraine 16:11

Ukrtransnafta temporarily suspends oil pumping to Hungary 15:15

Ukrainian authorities currently not discussing introduction of martial law due to Donbas escalation 15:02

FACTS

Kyiv agrees possible timeframe of Poroshenko's visit to Washington with Trump's administration

Klimkin visits Israel

Three soldiers and emergency service worker killed, 18 soldiers and one rescuer wounded in Donbas in past day

Initiative to deploy UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas still on the table

Decision on and date of referendum on NATO accession depends on Ukraine attaining bloc's standards

Lukashenko says Belarus can get by without Russian oil

UK, U.S. envoys to UN say sanctions against Russia must remain in force until Crimea returned to Ukraine

EU to grant visa-free travel regime to Ukraine in late May, regime to take effect in July

ECONOMY

Economy ministry assesses Ukraine's GDP growth at 2% in 2016

Ukraine has no plans to resume electricity exports to CIS in Feb

Almost 80% of assets of banks under liquidation exist only in paper

Ukraine's state debt could retain at 82% of GDP in 2017 - NBU

Ukrzaliznytsia head denies some allegations about him

Bakhmatiuk ready to restructure debt to NBU, Deposit Guarantee Fund on conditions of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank

Naftogaz supervisory board members foreigners sign four-year contracts for EUR 860,000 each, Demchyshyn for $645,000

Ukrainian office of BDO, VS Capital merge into BDO Corporate Finance

SPORT

Ukrainian tennis player becomes champion of Junior Australian Open

Kharkiv to host European boxing championship in 2017

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Dynamo signs contract with Serbian central defender Pantic

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight world title against Mchunu

Vitali Klitschko to participate in U.S. WBC annual convention, hold meetings with U.S. politicians

Poroshenko thanks UEFA president for banning football championships in Crimea

Duma passes bill criminalizing doping use in sport

Video from the crash site Boeing cargo plane. Bishkek.

Germany interested in Ukraine's continuing status as gas transit country – Ambassador Reichel (Part 2)

Senior Procurement Consultant at Crown Agents: "If we had started a lawsuit we could have jeopardize the supply"

PACE should work with delegations from both Russia and Ukraine to implement Minsk fully – Agramunt

14:00 06.02 2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the results of Committee of Ukrainian Voters study on 'Rating of Governors' Activity for 2016'

17:57 02.02 2017

Bank could require additional capitalization - PrivatBank head

17:56 02.02 2017

PrivatBank sends inquiry to Commerzbank seeking for explanations of blocking EUR 17 mln of banks' funds

16:48 02.02 2017

PrivatBank redirects claims of creditors in bail-in to NBU, Deposit Guarantee Fund

16:17 02.02 2017

Credit portfolio of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank restructured for 10 years with quarterly payments – board chairman

16:03 02.02 2017

Finance ministry, government to decide on fate of PrivatBank's 46% stake in Latvia's PrivatBank – board chairman

