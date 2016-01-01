Interfax-Ukraine

Three Ukrainian soldiers missing in ATO zone

Defense ministry denies reports of alleged artillery losses because of Russian hackers' break into software 13:10

No facts found indicating attempt to assassinate Yanukovych 11:48

About 300 corruption cases sent to court by Military Prosecutor's Office in 2016 10:58

LATEST NEWS

Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours 16:53

Journalist attempting to smuggle pieces of downed MH17 plane into Netherlands detained 16:52

Belarus introduces visa-free travel for citizens of U.S., 39 European countries, including all of EU 15:54

Kyiv condemns recent terrorist attacks in Egypt, Israel, Iraq and Turkey 15:16

Some 64 applications received to take part in contest for National Police Head post – Avakov 15:15

Turkish Airlines cancels more than 200 flights due to winter weather in Turkey 14:29

State Border Service: Israeli citizen detained at Kharkiv airport wanted by Interpol 14:25

Some 800 pseudo IDPs receive improper social benefits 13:36

Uzbekistan postpones visa-free travel regime for foreign tourists until 2021 13:01

No Ukrainians among victims of terrorist attack in Bagdad 12:30

FACTS

Kyiv's Pechersky district court authorizes arrest of Yanukovych and Zakharchenko

Kyiv reports 51 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in past 24 hours

Ukrainian military report 42 shell attacks on their positions in Donbas

UN classifies Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia as Northern Europe

NABU helps return over UAH 100 mln to state companies, prevent theft of UAH 500 mln in 2016

U.S. tanks bound for Poland, Baltic States arrive in Germany

Renaissance Foundation doesn't share Pinchuk's views, but continues cooperation in joint projects

Ukrainian Security Service promises to dissuade Savchenko from disclosing prisoner, missing person lists

ECONOMY

Naftogaz not ruling out Russian claims over failure to ensure gas transit to Europe

State Statistics Service: Inflation in Ukraine in 2016 slows down to 12.4%

Deposit Guarantee Fund earns some UAH 3 bln from sale of property of bankrupt banks in 2016

Rise in industrial prices in Ukraine accelerates to 35.7% in 2016 – statistics

Ukraine imports 15.6 mln tonnes of coal for $1.5 bln in 2016

Number of websites involved in phishing soars 4.5-fold in 2016

Ukraine exports electricity for $152 mln in 2016

Application for gas transit via Ukrainian GTS increased by 10% because of cold snap

SPORT

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight world title against Mchunu

E-declaration: FFU President MP Pavelko is millionaire without own apartment and car

Vitali Klitschko to participate in U.S. WBC annual convention, hold meetings with U.S. politicians

Poroshenko thanks UEFA president for banning football championships in Crimea

Duma passes bill criminalizing doping use in sport

FC Dynamo Kyiv again loses points in Ukraine Premier League

Ukrainian squad third in Rio Paralympics 2016 medal count

PRESS RELEASES

PIDRAHUY.ORG: count your taxes

Members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board will discuss corporate governance reform in state-owned companies at the 1st International Forum of Corporate Directors

Stars of world squash will come to Kyiv for PARETI Squash Open 2016 tournament

VIDEO

Kazan driver travels at airport terminal

INTERVIEW

Germany interested in Ukraine's continuing status as gas transit country – Ambassador Reichel (Part 2)

Senior Procurement Consultant at Crown Agents: "If we had started a lawsuit we could have jeopardize the supply"

PACE should work with delegations from both Russia and Ukraine to implement Minsk fully – Agramunt

ANNOUNCEMENTS

10:00 11.01 2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Summing up 2016: What has been Done for the Forests Protection in Ukraine; Action Plan for 2017'

PRESS CONFERENCES

14:57 28.12 2016

Human rights activists call for revoking legal acts violating rights of migrants from Crimea

17:13 23.12 2016

Ukrainians say Jamala's victory at Eurovision, Paralympic performance are top achievements of year

21:16 22.12 2016

Political experts predict early parliamentary elections in second half of 2017

16:12 20.12 2016

Fanplit to challenge closure of workshop in court

14:48 16.12 2016

Businessman Boiko to file lawsuit against Ukraine to restore rights to Zhytomyr confectionery factory

Interfax-Ukraine
