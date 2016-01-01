Interfax-Ukraine

Naftogaz, Citi and Deutsche Bank sign loan agreement for $500 mln credit facility for gas purchase

Poroshenko believes U.S. Congress will continue to support Ukraine 19:10

Poroshenko signs law restricting imports to Ukraine of printed materials with anti-Ukrainian content from Russia 16:44

Poroshenko signs bill increasing excise duties, royalties to balance 2017 national budget 14:42

LATEST NEWS

Man and woman shot in downtown Kyiv on Friday evening 16:49

U.S. senators leave for Mariupol to attend presentation of U.S. defensive system – Saakashvili 16:19

One Ukrainian soldier injured in ATO zone on Friday 15:40

Pilot selected as official tour operator of Eurovision 2017 15:24

Yaroslavsky interested in taking Odesa Port-Side Plant on lease 15:07

Ukrainian Justice Ministry decides on return of citizen convicted of spying in Russia 15:03

Ukrainian army will switch to NATO standards by 2020 and get new logistics system 13:48

Poroshenko presents state awards to Senators McCain and Grahm 22:45

Kyivstar to enter financial services market in early 2017 18:40

Deficit of current account of Ukraine's balance of payments down to $164 mln in Nov 2016 17:47

FACTS

Kyiv reports loss of 8 servicemen in Donbas: 3 injuries in combat and 5 non-combat losses

Militant sniper activity intensifies on contact line in Donbas – ATO headquarters

Cabinet allows opening fire on Ukraine's air border violators in peace time

Pinchuk suggests Ukraine make 'painful compromises' for peace with Russia

NBU decides to liquidate Bank Trust

Cabinet intends to create 25 regional development agencies in 2017

Russia not to expel U.S. diplomats in retaliation against Washington's provocations

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours

ECONOMY

NBU monetizes UAH 25.8 bln government loan bonds for PrivatBank

Poroshenko signs bill amending Tax Code for improving investment climate in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia will raise five-year UAH 4 bln loan from Ukrgasbank

Ukroboronprom posts 28% rise in revenues in Jan-Sept

GUF issues EUR3.5 mln, UAH 23 mln to Ukrgasbank for lending to small and medium business

Nibulon boosts agricultural crops harvest by 10% in 2016

Ukraine worsens net investment position by 3.7% in Q3 2016

Regulator permits Tigipko to indirectly buy Aegon Life Ukraine insurer

SPORT

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight world title against Mchunu

E-declaration: FFU President MP Pavelko is millionaire without own apartment and car

Vitali Klitschko to participate in U.S. WBC annual convention, hold meetings with U.S. politicians

Poroshenko thanks UEFA president for banning football championships in Crimea

Duma passes bill criminalizing doping use in sport

FC Dynamo Kyiv again loses points in Ukraine Premier League

Ukrainian squad third in Rio Paralympics 2016 medal count

PRESS RELEASES

PIDRAHUY.ORG: count your taxes

Members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board will discuss corporate governance reform in state-owned companies at the 1st International Forum of Corporate Directors

Stars of world squash will come to Kyiv for PARETI Squash Open 2016 tournament

VIDEO

Kazan driver travels at airport terminal

INTERVIEW

Germany interested in Ukraine's continuing status as gas transit country – Ambassador Reichel (Part 2)

Senior Procurement Consultant at Crown Agents: "If we had started a lawsuit we could have jeopardize the supply"

PACE should work with delegations from both Russia and Ukraine to implement Minsk fully – Agramunt

PRESS CONFERENCES

14:57 28.12 2016

Human rights activists call for revoking legal acts violating rights of migrants from Crimea

17:13 23.12 2016

Ukrainians say Jamala's victory at Eurovision, Paralympic performance are top achievements of year

21:16 22.12 2016

Political experts predict early parliamentary elections in second half of 2017

16:12 20.12 2016

Fanplit to challenge closure of workshop in court

14:48 16.12 2016

Businessman Boiko to file lawsuit against Ukraine to restore rights to Zhytomyr confectionery factory

