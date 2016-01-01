Interfax-Ukraine

SBU in Kyiv prevents assassination attempt on MP, Russian intelligence involved

Roshen quits activity of its factory in Lipetsk 10:30

Government transfers Ukrzaliznytsia to government's management 14:50

ICRC plans to mobilize more than $60 mln for Ukraine in 2017 14:31

Japan to provide $74,470 to buy equipment for Ukrainian gymnasts 17:09

Ukraine, Poland to cooperate in higher education 16:43

Ukroboronprom to expand cooperation with UK under imports replacement program 16:42

UN Court could impose temporary restrictions in several months 15:40

MP Khomutynnik discusses prospects of relations between Ukraine, US in Washington 15:10

Captive liberation center head organized MP Savchenko's meeting with DPR, LPR leaders 14:16

One serviceman killed in ATO zone in past 24 hours 13:02

Mejlis head calls on Ukrainian authorities to initiate creation of Crimean Tatar Autonomous Republic 13:00

Poroshenko, Trump could meet late Feb 11:50

Kyiv court authorizes investigation in high treason case against Yanukovych 11:14

Poroshenko congratulates Trump on being sworn in as U.S. president

Ukraine hopes for good cooperation with new U.S. administration - Poroshenko

World watched Ukraine with hope, but authorities disappointed – MP Taruta

London assures Kyiv of intent to increase military-technical cooperation

Kyiv urging intl partners to make Russia stop harassing journalists Semena

British experts holding external audit of Ukrainian Defense Ministry's system for combating corruption

Inspection in Rostov region shows Russia violated Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-Building Measures

Ukrainian Interpol Bureau expects Interpol decision on Onyschenko's search by end of Jan

Glencore Inc jointly DCH to take part in possible tender to privatize Turboatom

Ukrainian, UK defense ministries heads sign Joint Statement on defense cooperation development

Health ministry backs government-funded Ukrainian heart treatment program

Ukrzaliznytsia increases grain transportation by 13% in 2016

Ukrainian liquefied gas market 30% up in 2016

No clear explanations about reimbursement system, reference prices in Ukraine will lead to shortage of medicines

Deposit Guarantee Fund resumes payments to Bank Mykhailivsky depositors

Share of Naftogaz of gas imports to Ukraine comes to 74% in 2016

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight world title against Mchunu

E-declaration: FFU President MP Pavelko is millionaire without own apartment and car

Vitali Klitschko to participate in U.S. WBC annual convention, hold meetings with U.S. politicians

Poroshenko thanks UEFA president for banning football championships in Crimea

Duma passes bill criminalizing doping use in sport

FC Dynamo Kyiv again loses points in Ukraine Premier League

Ukrainian squad third in Rio Paralympics 2016 medal count

Zlochevskyi's Burisma and Atlantic Council Sign Cooperative Agreement

The Burisma Group Cooperated with Law Enforcement Agencies and Paid in Full All Outstanding Fees

PIDRAHUY.ORG: count your taxes

Video from the crash site Boeing cargo plane. Bishkek.

Germany interested in Ukraine's continuing status as gas transit country – Ambassador Reichel (Part 2)

Senior Procurement Consultant at Crown Agents: "If we had started a lawsuit we could have jeopardize the supply"

PACE should work with delegations from both Russia and Ukraine to implement Minsk fully – Agramunt

11:00 23.01 2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Political Leaders of Ukrainian Donbas'

12:30 23.01 2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ' Detention of Gia Tsertsvadze and Legalization of Foreign Volunteers in Ukraine'

11:00 26.01 2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of the Investment Potential of Mykolaiv City'

14:00 26.01 2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled '700 Days of Monitoring Reforms in Ukraine: Rating of Ministries'

10:50 18.01 2017

Ukrainian medical institutions refuse taking child cancer medicines procured by Crown Agents

10:30 18.01 2017

Cost of surgical treatment of cardiovascular diseases starts from UAH 35,000

14:07 11.01 2017

Ecologists hope Rada bill on Carpathian primeval forests to be floored in Jan

13:57 11.01 2017

Ukrainian environmental experts hope UNESCO-listed Primeval Beech Forests of Carpathians to be expanded this year

14:57 28.12 2016

Human rights activists call for revoking legal acts violating rights of migrants from Crimea

