Interfax-Ukraine

NABU detains acting chairman of United Mining-Chemical Company board on charges of corruption

PACE adopts resolution on Ukraine 21:21

Russia doing its utmost to weaken EU 15:34

PM supports Ukrzaliznytsia head Balczun in conflict with infrastructure minister Omelyan 14:53

Policemen suspected in Nigoyan, Zhyznevsky and Senyk killings 14:37

EIB could provide EUR 35 mln to Lviv to solve waste problem 14:23

Dragon Capital projects hryvnia to devaluate up to 10% in 2017 14:06

Kyiv court bans mobile operators from destroying data from 3 years ago 13:53

Three Ukrainian troops wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours 13:31

Police arrest lawyer for Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People 13:08

Ukraine's integration into EU is priority for Estonia 12:59

OSCE representative Mijatovic condemns repressions of occupation regime in Crimea, Donbas 11:36

Police raid Kyiv's office of Poltava Petroleum Company - JKX 09:46

Sea port authority to 'reset' relations with leading dredging companies 09:27

National and Polish memorials to NKVD victims desecrated near Kyiv

EBRD ready to participate in reforming Ukrzaliznytsia but not within supervisory board

Kyiv requires to urgently release journalist Sushchenko

NABU, SAP ask court to allow pre-trial investigation into judge Chaus' case in his absentia

One Ukrainian soldier wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours

Lawyer Polozov detained by FSB in Crimea, to be questioned by Umerov case

Inspectors from Ukraine, Canada and Denmark reveal concentration of Russian artillery systems on border in Rostov region

New ASF outbreaks recorded in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk regions

UkSATSE, Belavia sign service level agreement

SPF to sell Odesa port-side plant, power companies, Turboatom and ZAlK in 2017

Kernel places $500 mln eurobonds at 8.875% per annum

Ukrainian Health Ministry to check compliance of Ukrainian medical education with U.S. quality standards

Ukrzaliznytsia should focus on completion of corporate reform in 2017

NBU alarmed with interest rate policy of state-run banks

NBU registers Platiservice payment system

Ukraine shares 131st position with Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran in TI Corruption Perceptions Index

Kharkiv to host European boxing championship in 2017

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight world title against Mchunu

Vitali Klitschko to participate in U.S. WBC annual convention, hold meetings with U.S. politicians

Poroshenko thanks UEFA president for banning football championships in Crimea

Duma passes bill criminalizing doping use in sport

E-declaration: FFU President MP Pavelko is millionaire without own apartment and car

FC Dynamo Kyiv again loses points in Ukraine Premier League

Zlochevskyi's Burisma and Atlantic Council Sign Cooperative Agreement

The Burisma Group Cooperated with Law Enforcement Agencies and Paid in Full All Outstanding Fees

PIDRAHUY.ORG: count your taxes

Video from the crash site Boeing cargo plane. Bishkek.

Germany interested in Ukraine's continuing status as gas transit country – Ambassador Reichel (Part 2)

Senior Procurement Consultant at Crown Agents: "If we had started a lawsuit we could have jeopardize the supply"

PACE should work with delegations from both Russia and Ukraine to implement Minsk fully – Agramunt

11:00 27.01 2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'How 2016 Will Be Remembered in terms of Observance of IDP's Rights and Freedoms'

16:44 24.01 2017

Pharma manufacturers alarmed with possible absence of medicines under reimbursement program

15:54 24.01 2017

Retail sales on Ukrainian pharma market to reach 2013 level in three years – association

10:50 18.01 2017

Ukrainian medical institutions refuse taking child cancer medicines procured by Crown Agents

10:30 18.01 2017

Cost of surgical treatment of cardiovascular diseases starts from UAH 35,000

14:07 11.01 2017

Ecologists hope Rada bill on Carpathian primeval forests to be floored in Jan

