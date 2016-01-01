Interfax-Ukraine

Militants continue to block release of hostages

Pension reform to ban combining pension and work 17:34

Poroshenko instructs Foreign Ministry to pass motion to UN Hague court on Russia's violations of convention on terrorism financing prevention 15:19

Ukraine's grain harvest of 66 mln tonnes in 2016 breaks record 14:45

Kyiv again reminds of Debaltseve in Minsk 18:43

EC will issue EUR3 mln to Ukraine to bring certification of Ukrainian aviation goods in compliance with EU norms 18:40

Poroshenko to visit Davos, but won't attend Pinchuk's event 18:39

Next Contact Group meeting to be held in Minsk on Feb 1 18:38

Money stock in Ukraine 5.4% up, cash 8.9% up in Dec - NBU 17:49

OSCE Chairman Kurtz to go on working visit to Ukraine on Jan 16-17 – Kyiv 16:52

NBU monetizes another UAH 1.4 bln bonds held by PrivatBank 16:38

Poroshenko orders Foreign Ministry, Justice Ministry to facilitate Ukrainian state enterprises' lawsuits against Russia 16:28

Owners of PC Bank seek to liquidate it – shareholders meeting agenda 14:47

Trump intends to maintain sanctions against Russia for 'some time' 14:45

Russia trying to destabilize situation in Ukraine, escape responsibility for its actions in Donbas – Poroshenko

Sanctions against Russia should stay in place until implementation of Minsk agreements, return of Crimea - Biden

Implementation of Minsk agreements political part possible only after Russia's fulfillment of its security obligations – Biden

Biden hopes Trump administration to be supporter, partner of Kyiv

Hug to visit Donbas on Jan 18-27 to familiarize with security situation along contact line

Biden urges Ukrainians to fight corruption - matter of national security

Inspectors from Ukraine, Denmark and Canada to inspect Russian military units in Rostov region

Ukraine hopes for fruitful cooperation with new U.S. presidential administration

Owners of Finbank intend to liquidate bank

PrivatBank's trustee says no funds to pay costs of investigating "bailed-in" bonds

Date of IMF meeting on Ukraine will be determined in coming weeks

Naftogaz signs contract for $6.31 mln with Covington & Burling to accompany Crimea loss lawsuit against Russia

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 303 mln of net profit in 2016 under Ukrainian accounting standards

Ukraine gas stocks down 25% in three months of heating season

Chornobyl zone agency extends deadline for submission of bids to build solar power plants until March

Deposit Guarantee Fund looking for specialists, accepting bank to remove Platinum Bank from market

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight world title against Mchunu

E-declaration: FFU President MP Pavelko is millionaire without own apartment and car

Vitali Klitschko to participate in U.S. WBC annual convention, hold meetings with U.S. politicians

Poroshenko thanks UEFA president for banning football championships in Crimea

Duma passes bill criminalizing doping use in sport

FC Dynamo Kyiv again loses points in Ukraine Premier League

Ukrainian squad third in Rio Paralympics 2016 medal count

The Burisma Group Cooperated with Law Enforcement Agencies and Paid in Full All Outstanding Fees

PIDRAHUY.ORG: count your taxes

Members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board will discuss corporate governance reform in state-owned companies at the 1st International Forum of Corporate Directors

Video from the crash site Boeing cargo plane. Bishkek.

Germany interested in Ukraine's continuing status as gas transit country – Ambassador Reichel (Part 2)

Senior Procurement Consultant at Crown Agents: "If we had started a lawsuit we could have jeopardize the supply"

PACE should work with delegations from both Russia and Ukraine to implement Minsk fully – Agramunt

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Catastrophe of Domestic Medicine. Who is to blame?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Volunteers will Publish Evidence of Ukraine's National Police Leadership Involvement into Made-to-Order Crimes and Corruption'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Agenda 2017: Trump, World, Ukraine'

Ecologists hope Rada bill on Carpathian primeval forests to be floored in Jan

Ukrainian environmental experts hope UNESCO-listed Primeval Beech Forests of Carpathians to be expanded this year

Human rights activists call for revoking legal acts violating rights of migrants from Crimea

Ukrainians say Jamala's victory at Eurovision, Paralympic performance are top achievements of year

Political experts predict early parliamentary elections in second half of 2017

