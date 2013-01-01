Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian military transport aircraft attacked over Black Sea, crew not injured

Contact Group on Ukraine calls conflict sides in Donbas to strictly observe comprehensive ceasefire 18:31

About 30% shells fired at Avdiyivka need clearance 18:22

Turchynov sees no grounds for evacuation of Avdiyivka residents 17:23

Poroshenko, Netanyahu agree to intensify cooperation in economy, on Groysman's visit to Israel 19:05

In absence of VAT refund, 2017 state budget target in January topped by 38.7% 18:59

Ukrainian State Emergency Service reports 132 residents evacuated from Avdiyivka 18:48

TCG calls for weaponry removal from line designated by Sept 19, 2014 memorandum 18:33

EU has taken necessary measures to reduce dependence on Russian gas - Sefcovic 18:26

Donbas conflicting parties agree to swap lists of captives, verifying them - Sajdik 18:19

PrivatBank repays UAH 2.385 bln of NBU refinancing loan 18:12

Avdiyivka coke plant to restore production levels in 3-4 days after electricity supply repairs 17:16

Ukrainian, U.S. representatives discuss participation of Ukrainian Air Force in intl drills Rapid Traident-2017, Clear Sky-2018 16:52

Militants open fire on energy workers, fireworkers of State Emergency Service in Avdiyivka 15:50

Two Ukrainian troops killed, two wounded as of 14:00 on Wed

Truce in Avdiyivka will last until 17:00 Wed

One Ukrainian soldier killed, 18 wounded in Donbas in past day

Dutch parliament registers bill to ratify Ukraine-EU deal

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against plans of Moscow Patriarchy to seize buildings of Ancient Chersonesos

Russian envoys to JSCC provide written guarantee of truce for repairs in Avdiyivka

Heating stations opened, repair and rescue teams dispatched to Avdiyivka

Ukrainian positions in Donbas attacked 86 times in last day

Government approves additional capitalization of Oschadbank for UAH 3.5 bln, Ukreximbank for UAH 3 bln

Kyiv Metropoliten sees profit first in 15 years

No alternative to coal from uncontrolled Donbas territories

Introduction of reference pricing of medicines postponed for April 1

Ukrgasbank technically ready for private investors

Turkey airline wants to launch domestic flights in Ukraine

IMF urges to increase minimum pension insurance record to 25 years

Deposit guarantee fund starts searching for accepting bank to remove Fortuna-Bank from market

Ukrainian tennis player becomes champion of Junior Australian Open

Kharkiv to host European boxing championship in 2017

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Dynamo signs contract with Serbian central defender Pantic

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight world title against Mchunu

Vitali Klitschko to participate in U.S. WBC annual convention, hold meetings with U.S. politicians

Poroshenko thanks UEFA president for banning football championships in Crimea

Duma passes bill criminalizing doping use in sport

Zlochevskyi's Burisma and Atlantic Council Sign Cooperative Agreement

The Burisma Group Cooperated with Law Enforcement Agencies and Paid in Full All Outstanding Fees

PIDRAHUY.ORG: count your taxes

Video from the crash site Boeing cargo plane. Bishkek.

Germany interested in Ukraine's continuing status as gas transit country – Ambassador Reichel (Part 2)

Senior Procurement Consultant at Crown Agents: "If we had started a lawsuit we could have jeopardize the supply"

PACE should work with delegations from both Russia and Ukraine to implement Minsk fully – Agramunt

11:30 02.02 2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by PrivatBank Board Chairman Oleksandr Shlapak

14:00 02.02 2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Cynical Non-Guilty Verdict by Vinnytsia City Court of Killers of Two Young Men'

11:36 27.01 2017

Mykolaiv designs 16 business projects to attract investors

18:50 26.01 2017

New round of Ukraine's talks with Turkey on signing FTA agreement will be held in spring – Economy Ministry

17:20 26.01 2017

Aviation market slams draft handling market regulation proposed by Aviation Service, offers alternative

16:44 24.01 2017

Pharma manufacturers alarmed with possible absence of medicines under reimbursement program

15:54 24.01 2017

Retail sales on Ukrainian pharma market to reach 2013 level in three years – association

