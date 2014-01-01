Interfax-Ukraine

Militants fire at Ukrainian electricians repairing power lined in Avdiyivka

Russia fully responsible for shelling residential areas and deaths of Avdiyivka residents 18:09

Military engagements in Donbas erupt along entire length of demarcation line 15:55

OSCE SMM fears humanitarian, environmental catastrophe may occur in Avdiyivka 15:50

LATEST NEWS

SMM OSCE reports violation of ceasefire in Donbas 16:58

За тиждень в Авдіївці було пошкоджено або зруйновано 144 будинки і 22 квартири 16:20

Ukrainian Defense Ministry delegation briefs NATO on escalation in Donbas 16:06

Lithuanian foreign minister sees similarities in Donbas current situation and 2014 one 15:38

Achieving peace in Black Sea region joint task of Ukraine and Turkey - Poroshenko tells Erdogan 15:13

Three Ukrainian soldiers killed, eight wounded in ATO on Friday 14:34

Turkish citizen on Interpol's wanted lists for involvement in terrorism funding detained in Ukraine 14:14

Poroshenko, Trump to hold telephone conversation on Sat evening 14:09

Three houses and car damaged by shellings in Avdiyivka 13:00

Ukrainian delegates discuss defense industry cooperation in Turkey 12:54

FACTS

ATO HQ reports on two Ukrainian soldiers, five wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours

Hostilities in Donbas unfolding along entire frontline for first time since 2014

Coordinated actions by authorities and the military do not allow Russia to destabilize Avdiyivka and whole front line – Poroshenko

Trump, Poroshenko to talk on phone on Saturday

OSCE chief attends meeting of Tbilisi, Tskhinval representatives in Ergneti village

Real Madrid Foundation will train children in Kyiv in April

Kyiv preconditions "Normandy Four" meeting with Donbas ceasefire

Ukraine calls for truce in Donbas - Poroshenko

ECONOMY

Economy ministry assesses Ukraine's GDP growth at 2% in 2016

Ukraine has no plans to resume electricity exports to CIS in Feb

Almost 80% of assets of banks under liquidation exist only in paper

Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority announce its plans for dredging works for 2017

Ryanair may soon announce flights to Ukraine

Ukrtransnafta temporarily suspends oil pumping to Hungary

Ukraine's state debt could retain at 82% of GDP in 2017 - NBU

Ukrzaliznytsia head denies some allegations about him

SPORT

Ukrainian tennis player becomes champion of Junior Australian Open

Kharkiv to host European boxing championship in 2017

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Real Madrid Foundation will train children in Kyiv in April

Dynamo signs contract with Serbian central defender Pantic

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight world title against Mchunu

Vitali Klitschko to participate in U.S. WBC annual convention, hold meetings with U.S. politicians

Poroshenko thanks UEFA president for banning football championships in Crimea

PRESS RELEASES

English and German in Greenwich schools

Zlochevskyi's Burisma and Atlantic Council Sign Cooperative Agreement

The Burisma Group Cooperated with Law Enforcement Agencies and Paid in Full All Outstanding Fees

VIDEO

Video from the crash site Boeing cargo plane. Bishkek.

INTERVIEW

Germany interested in Ukraine's continuing status as gas transit country – Ambassador Reichel (Part 2)

Senior Procurement Consultant at Crown Agents: "If we had started a lawsuit we could have jeopardize the supply"

PACE should work with delegations from both Russia and Ukraine to implement Minsk fully – Agramunt

ANNOUNCEMENTS

14:00 06.02 2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the results of Committee of Ukrainian Voters study on 'Rating of Governors' Activity for 2016'

PRESS CONFERENCES

17:57 02.02 2017

Bank could require additional capitalization - PrivatBank head

17:56 02.02 2017

PrivatBank sends inquiry to Commerzbank seeking for explanations of blocking EUR 17 mln of banks' funds

16:48 02.02 2017

PrivatBank redirects claims of creditors in bail-in to NBU, Deposit Guarantee Fund

16:17 02.02 2017

Credit portfolio of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank restructured for 10 years with quarterly payments – board chairman

16:03 02.02 2017

Finance ministry, government to decide on fate of PrivatBank's 46% stake in Latvia's PrivatBank – board chairman

Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Недвижимость
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING