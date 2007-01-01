Zlochevskyi's Burisma and Atlantic Council Sign Cooperative Agreement
The Burisma Group Cooperated with Law Enforcement Agencies and Paid in Full All Outstanding Fees
PIDRAHUY.ORG: count your taxes
Video from the crash site Boeing cargo plane. Bishkek.
Germany interested in Ukraine's continuing status as gas transit country – Ambassador Reichel (Part 2)
Senior Procurement Consultant at Crown Agents: "If we had started a lawsuit we could have jeopardize the supply"
PACE should work with delegations from both Russia and Ukraine to implement Minsk fully – Agramunt
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'How 2016 Will Be Remembered in terms of Observance of IDP's Rights and Freedoms'
Pharma manufacturers alarmed with possible absence of medicines under reimbursement program
Retail sales on Ukrainian pharma market to reach 2013 level in three years – association
Ukrainian medical institutions refuse taking child cancer medicines procured by Crown Agents
Cost of surgical treatment of cardiovascular diseases starts from UAH 35,000
Ecologists hope Rada bill on Carpathian primeval forests to be floored in Jan
Customer Login:
Special Topics: