Interfax-Ukraine

Policeman and 'private detective,' who helped Firtash, condemned for corruption

Ukraine disappointed with Russia's refusal to extend OSCE's access to entire Ukraine-Russia border not controlled by Kyiv 13:40

Ukrtransgaz: Gazprom continues lowering gas pressure at Russian border 12:33

Ukrainian foreign minister rules out 'Normandy Four' ministers meeting anytime soon 18:44

LATEST NEWS

Danyliuk expects London court ruling on Russia's claim against Ukraine on $3 bln eurobond debt in Apr 17:19

PGO extends investigation against Yanukovych until late March 16:07

Economy ministry is leader among reformer ministries in Ukraine 14:51

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded in ATO area in past 24 hours 14:35

Klitschko intends to introduce data centers across country 13:46

More than 192,000 military men get status of war veteran 12:50

NBU head surprised by absence of about 110 related companies in Zhevaho's declaration 12:44

Canada passes ten ambulances to Ukraine 12:13

ATO HQ reports 36 shellings in east of country, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded 21:17

Yanukovych's lawyer: Updated suspicion notification not handed to my client 21:12

FACTS

NSDC instructs Cabinet to approve state defense order for 2017

Poroshenko calls for urgent retrofitting of T-64 and T-80 tanks for Ukrainian armed forces

OSCE SMM reports 5% of shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area

Poroshenko speaks for increasing exports of Ukrainian-produced weapons

Change of German foreign minister not to affect its support for Ukraine

Yanukovych treason inquiry extended until end of March

SBU lifts ban on entering Ukraine for Przemysl mayor

Deputy PM opposes to revising social norms of energy consumption in near future

ECONOMY

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2016 comes to UAH 70.1 bln with UAH 83.7 bln ceiling

IMF to decide on date of meeting on Ukraine after memorandum of cooperation finalized

NBU head confident in getting fourth tranche from IMF soon

Poroshenko hopes for successful implementation of FTA agreement with Canada

Corum Group to supply 100 support units to DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia in 2017

Japan to spend about $290,000 on medicine, health education in Ukraine

NBU revises downwards surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment for 2017 to $1.1 bln

Government in Feb and early March to determine transitional model for gas market

SPORT

Kharkiv to host European boxing championship in 2017

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight world title against Mchunu

Vitali Klitschko to participate in U.S. WBC annual convention, hold meetings with U.S. politicians

Poroshenko thanks UEFA president for banning football championships in Crimea

Duma passes bill criminalizing doping use in sport

E-declaration: FFU President MP Pavelko is millionaire without own apartment and car

FC Dynamo Kyiv again loses points in Ukraine Premier League

PRESS RELEASES

Zlochevskyi's Burisma and Atlantic Council Sign Cooperative Agreement

The Burisma Group Cooperated with Law Enforcement Agencies and Paid in Full All Outstanding Fees

PIDRAHUY.ORG: count your taxes

VIDEO

Video from the crash site Boeing cargo plane. Bishkek.

INTERVIEW

Germany interested in Ukraine's continuing status as gas transit country – Ambassador Reichel (Part 2)

Senior Procurement Consultant at Crown Agents: "If we had started a lawsuit we could have jeopardize the supply"

PACE should work with delegations from both Russia and Ukraine to implement Minsk fully – Agramunt

ANNOUNCEMENTS

11:00 01.02 2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Launch of Football Courses by Coaches of the Real Madrid Foundation in Ukraine'

PRESS CONFERENCES

11:36 27.01 2017

Mykolaiv designs 16 business projects to attract investors

18:50 26.01 2017

New round of Ukraine's talks with Turkey on signing FTA agreement will be held in spring – Economy Ministry

17:20 26.01 2017

Aviation market slams draft handling market regulation proposed by Aviation Service, offers alternative

16:44 24.01 2017

Pharma manufacturers alarmed with possible absence of medicines under reimbursement program

15:54 24.01 2017

Retail sales on Ukrainian pharma market to reach 2013 level in three years – association

Interfax-Ukraine
