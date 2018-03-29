Three of 67 people missing after Kemerovo fire alive

Three of the 67 people listed as missing after the March 25 fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center in Kemerovo are alive, Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Interfax on Thursday.

"It was established during investigative and search measures checking reports of 67 missing people that three of them are alive," she said.

Thus, investigators currently have reports of the disappearance and death of 64 people as a result of the March 25 fire, Petrenko said.

She said earlier that 67 people were missing, according to statements filed by families.

The fire took place on March 25. According to the latest reports, 64 people died, including more than 40 children. The injured are being treated at hospitals.