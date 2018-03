President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has expressed condolences in connection with the death of people in a fire in a shopping center in the Russian city of Kemerovo.

"A large number of children died in Kemerovo on March 25. I want to express the most sincere words of condolences to their relatives and friends," Poroshenko said during a meeting with participants of the all-Ukrainian action "Children unite Ukraine" in Kyiv on Wednesday.