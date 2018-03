Groysman sends condolences to relatives of those killed in Kemerovo fire

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims of the fire in the shopping and entertainment center in Russia's Kemerovo.

Groysman expressed condolences to relatives and friends of 64 victims in the tragedy in Kemerovo, opening the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in Kyiv on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.