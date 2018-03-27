Forty-one children among Kemerovo shopping mall fire fatalities

More than 40 children have died in the fire at the Winter Cherry (Zimnyaya Vishnya) shopping center in Kemerovo, according to lists available at an emergency center set up by relatives of the fire victims.

These lists include the names of 64 victims, among them 41 children.

At the same time, members of citizens' action group who inspected Kemerovo's morgue confirmed that information putting the death toll from the shopping mall fire at 64 people was true.

"We have inspected the morgue. The list includes 64 fatalities. We have seen the bodies. Judging by their size, there are some 20 adults in the morgue. The others are children. The bodies have not been hidden. We have examined each office, the basement, the attic, and the garages. Some bodies are simply in boxes," one of the action group's members said at a rally on Soviet Square in Kemerovo.