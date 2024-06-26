Sport

13:54 26.06.2024

Ukrainian house in Paris during 2024 Olympics to be called Volia Space – Bidny

1 min read
Ukrainian house in Paris during 2024 Olympics to be called Volia Space – Bidny

The Ukrainian house in Paris (France) will be called Volia Space during the 2024 Olympic Games, Acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidny said.

"I am happy to announce that Ukraine will have an official representation during the Olympic Games in Paris! The Ukrainian house will be called Volia Space and will be the center of the Ukrainian will to win," Bidny wrote on Facebook.

He stressed that this space will become the cultural and media center of Ukraine, as well as a place where "everyone can feel the Ukrainian will to win and become a part of it."

Tags: #olympic_games

MORE ABOUT

16:08 12.04.2024
Ukraine demands to remove Russian, Belarusian wrestlers from Paris 2024 Olympics – NOC

Ukraine demands to remove Russian, Belarusian wrestlers from Paris 2024 Olympics – NOC

18:28 21.02.2024
Polish company 4F to provide uniform for Ukrainian Olympic team at Olympics in Paris

Polish company 4F to provide uniform for Ukrainian Olympic team at Olympics in Paris

17:48 21.02.2024
Russia currently has only six licenses to participate in Olympic Games in Paris – Gutzeit

Russia currently has only six licenses to participate in Olympic Games in Paris – Gutzeit

12:38 09.01.2024
Forty-four athletes in 12 disciplines to represent Ukraine at 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea – NOC

Forty-four athletes in 12 disciplines to represent Ukraine at 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea – NOC

11:06 08.12.2023
Students of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv met with coordinators and athletes of the Olympic Dreams project

Students of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv met with coordinators and athletes of the Olympic Dreams project

19:12 15.08.2023
No final decision made yet on participation of Ukrainian athletes in Paris Olympics – Gutzeit

No final decision made yet on participation of Ukrainian athletes in Paris Olympics – Gutzeit

12:06 15.08.2023
Ukraine to boycott Olympic Games if Russia, Belarus admitted to them – Shmyhal

Ukraine to boycott Olympic Games if Russia, Belarus admitted to them – Shmyhal

14:15 27.03.2023
Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania urge IOC to prevent Russian, Belarusian athletes from participating in Olympic Games under neutral flag – joint statement

Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania urge IOC to prevent Russian, Belarusian athletes from participating in Olympic Games under neutral flag – joint statement

11:17 08.02.2023
Zelensky calls on partners to prevent Russian athletes from participating in Olympics

Zelensky calls on partners to prevent Russian athletes from participating in Olympics

12:34 12.08.2021
Gutzeit about photo of Mahuchikh with Russian athlete: he could not hold back emotions

Gutzeit about photo of Mahuchikh with Russian athlete: he could not hold back emotions

AD

HOT NEWS

UKRAINE BEATS SLOVAKIA 2-1 AT EURO 2024

Ukraine loses 0-3 to Romania in Euro 2024 opener

Ukrainian, German national teams draw in friendly match

Svitolina reaches fourth round of Roland-Garros, winning match against Romanian Bogdan

Ukraine demands to remove Russian, Belarusian wrestlers from Paris 2024 Olympics – NOC

LATEST

Some 518 sports infrastructure facilities destroyed or damaged since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion – NOC Vice President

Some 479 Ukrainian athletes, coaches die since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion - Bidny

UKRAINE BEATS SLOVAKIA 2-1 AT EURO 2024

Ukraine loses 0-3 to Romania in Euro 2024 opener

Ukrainian, German national teams draw in friendly match

Svitolina reaches fourth round of Roland-Garros, winning match against Romanian Bogdan

Anna Oliinyk-Korniiko wins the European Judo Cup among cadets twice in a row

Ukraine calls to remove Russian wrestlers from Olympic Qualifiers in Paris – Sports Ministry

Ukrainian national football team qualifies for Euro 2024, defeating Iceland with 2:1 score

Ukraine defeats Bosnia and Herzegovina in semi-finals of Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs

AD
AD
AD
AD