Ukrainian house in Paris during 2024 Olympics to be called Volia Space – Bidny

The Ukrainian house in Paris (France) will be called Volia Space during the 2024 Olympic Games, Acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidny said.

"I am happy to announce that Ukraine will have an official representation during the Olympic Games in Paris! The Ukrainian house will be called Volia Space and will be the center of the Ukrainian will to win," Bidny wrote on Facebook.

He stressed that this space will become the cultural and media center of Ukraine, as well as a place where "everyone can feel the Ukrainian will to win and become a part of it."