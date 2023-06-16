Sports Ministry not to send official delegations of athletes of national teams to competitions where athletes from Russia, Belarus participate

The Ministry of Youth and Sports decided not to send official delegations of athletes of the national teams of Ukraine in Olympic, non-Olympic sports and sports of persons with disabilities to participate in international sports competitions, where athletes from Russia and Belarus participate.

"After holding a number of meetings with international, all-Ukrainian federations and leading athletes, guided by the interests of the sports community, as well as Ukrainian athletes, the Ministry of Sports decided not to send official delegations of athletes of the national teams of Ukraine in Olympic, non-Olympic sports and sports of persons with disabilities to participate in international sports competitions, if in the types of competitions athletes from the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus take part in this sport," the report says.

It is noted that according to the results of processing the materials provided to the working group, today proposals have been submitted on the application of personal sanctions against 400 people from among the sports community of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus who publicly supported armed aggression against Ukraine.

Also, together with the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, national sports federations, the Ministry informed the International Olympic Committee, international sports federations about 1,300 people from among the athletes of the national teams of Russia and Belarus, who are part of military formations, law enforcement agencies.

"Thus, the Ukrainian side, in order to explain Ukraine's unchanged position regarding the removal of representatives of aggressor countries from participating in international competitions, appeals to the collected facts and public evidence of the belonging of athletes of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus to military formations, support for the war in Ukraine, as well as violation of the principles of the Olympic Charter and the conditions of ‘neutrality’ defined by the IOC (International Olympic Committee)," the message says.