Sport

16:30 19.05.2023

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska passes vyshyvanka with her autograph to support young athletes on Vyshyvanka Day

1 min read
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska has passed a vyshyvanka with her autograph to support young athletes on Vyshyvanka Day.

In support of the athletes of Irpin and other destroyed cities, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska handed over a Ukrainian vyshyvanka with her autograph. Vyshyvanka will be put up for auction to support the restoration of the Irpin Youth Sports School and the development of the Olympic Dreams project.

The Olympic Dreams project of the Future for Children Charitable Foundation, verified by the Youth and Sports Ministry of Ukraine and the National Olympic Committee of Kyiv regional branch, was created to support young athletes from regions destroyed and bombed as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion.

From March 2022, young athletes of the country's Olympic reserve in six sports have been able to prepare safely for competitions on the seashore without having to hide from missile attacks.

