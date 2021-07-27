Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk sets Olympic record in Tokyo

Two Ukrainian swimmers, Mykhailo Romanchuk and Serhiy Frolov, reached the final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC).

"Our swimmers are in the finals of Tokyo-2020! The preliminary heats for men at a distance of 800 meters per second are completed. Mykhailo Romanchuk reaches the final with a first time of 7.41.28, which is also an Olympic record and a new record for Ukraine, Serhiy Frolov with seventh one (7.47.67). Well done!" the committee said on Twitter on Tuesday.