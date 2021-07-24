Sport

Ukrainian judoka Bilodid wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Daria Bilodid in the weight category up to 48 kg brought Ukraine the first Olympic medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

According to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, this is the first award in women's judo in the history of independent Ukraine.

"Already in the first fight at her debut Games, the 20-year-old Ukrainian made all her fans jittery, but in the last seconds of the meeting she managed to win in Milica Nikolić from Serbia. The last world championships, Bilodid against Japan's Funa Tonaki, unfortunately, in the second minute of extra time, the Ukrainian lost and lost the chance to get to the final," the committee.

Thus, already in the battle for the "bronze" Bilodid with Shira Rishony from Israel won. This is the first medal of the Ukrainian national team at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 2020 Olympics officially kicked off on July 23 and will run until August 8.

The Games were originally supposed to take place last year, but have been postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tags: #olympic_games #bilodid
