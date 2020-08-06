Sport

15:03 06.08.2020

Ferrexpo cuts payments to FC Vorskla in H1 2020, making enquires in relation to loan

1 min read
Ferrexpo cuts payments to FC Vorskla in H1 2020, making enquires in relation to loan

The sponsorship payments of Ferrexpo company with assets in Ukraine to FC Vorskla LLC, based in Ukraine and belonged to the majority shareholder in the company Kostiantyn Zhevaho, in H1 2020 totaled $1.506 million, while payments for advertisement, marketing and general public relation services over the period reached $2.15 million, while a year ago it was $5.38 million.

According to the half-year report of Ferrexpo published on Wednesday, The board, acting through the Committee of Independent Directors (the CID) has been making enquires in relation to the use of a loan provided for the needs of FC Vorskla. Whilst the enquiries by the CID remain ongoing, the group's sponsorship payments to FC Vorskla Cyprus Limited remain suspended.

"Together with its third party legal and forensic accountant advisers, the CID has requested information from FC Vorskla and other third parties about the use of the loan proceeds," the company said in the report.

Tags: #ferrexpo #vorskla
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:23 05.08.2020
Ferrexpo cuts net profit by 7.6% in H1 2020

Ferrexpo cuts net profit by 7.6% in H1 2020

18:51 10.06.2020
Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

11:48 31.01.2020
Court in Ukraine seizes 50.3% of Poltava GOK in case of Zhevaho, Bank Finance and Credit, Ferrexpo files appeal

Court in Ukraine seizes 50.3% of Poltava GOK in case of Zhevaho, Bank Finance and Credit, Ferrexpo files appeal

19:02 12.12.2019
Fitch upgrades Ferrexpo to 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch upgrades Ferrexpo to 'BB-', outlook stable

10:07 28.10.2019
Zhevaho temporarily leaves post of Ferrexpo CEO until accusation against him refuted

Zhevaho temporarily leaves post of Ferrexpo CEO until accusation against him refuted

12:02 02.08.2019
Ferrexpo sees 77.6% rise in net profit in H1

Ferrexpo sees 77.6% rise in net profit in H1

13:53 26.10.2018
Vorskla beats Qarabag in hosts' field, gets first victory in group stage of UEFA Europa League

Vorskla beats Qarabag in hosts' field, gets first victory in group stage of UEFA Europa League

14:28 04.09.2018
Ferrexpo still the biggest FSU iron ore pellet exporter, ships 5.8 mln tonnes in seven months

Ferrexpo still the biggest FSU iron ore pellet exporter, ships 5.8 mln tonnes in seven months

13:58 07.06.2018
Ferrexpo opposes concession of ports, supports their privatization

Ferrexpo opposes concession of ports, supports their privatization

13:17 29.05.2017
Ferrexpo after a one-year break will pay dividends for 2016

Ferrexpo after a one-year break will pay dividends for 2016

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-trainer of Shakhtar Lucescu takes charge of Dynamo Kyiv

Management of Dynamo FC (Kyiv) fires coaching staff led by Mykhailychenko at end of season

Shakhtar becomes Ukraine's football champion for 13th time

FIFA, UEFA did not investigate any charges of financial wrongdoing by Pavelko – UAF

Postponing Tokyo Olympics to end of 2020 unrealistic – ROC President

LATEST

IOC head to come to Ukraine, country can participate in competition for Olympics-2028 or 2030 - President's Office

Doctor of Ukrainian national football team dies of coronavirus - UFA

Ex-trainer of Shakhtar Lucescu takes charge of Dynamo Kyiv

Management of Dynamo FC (Kyiv) fires coaching staff led by Mykhailychenko at end of season

Shakhtar becomes Ukraine's football champion for 13th time

FIFA, UEFA did not investigate any charges of financial wrongdoing by Pavelko – UAF

FC Dynamo Kyiv resumes training process on May 12

Postponing Tokyo Olympics to end of 2020 unrealistic – ROC President

Friendly match Poland-Ukraine to be held without spectators

Shakhtar ready to send club plane to China to evacuate Ukrainians – Pyatov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD