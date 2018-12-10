Sport

Ukrainian Lomachenko combines two world boxing titles

Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko in his 13th contest in the professional ring has defeated Puerto Rican Jose Pedraza and combined the world champion titles according to WBA and WBO lightweight (up to 61.235 kg).

The Ukrainian won the battle on points (117:109, 119:107, 117:109), that took place in Madison Square Garden Theater in New York (U.S.). In 11th round, Lomachenko twice knock downed Pedraza, but the latter rose from his knee, managing to hold out until the end of the round.

As reported, Lomachenko is the Olympic champion of 2008 and 2012. In July 2013, Lomachenko signed a promotional contract with Top Rank, which he extended in May 2015 for five years.

