Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra through the eyes of experts Hello: features that really impress

New models are constantly appearing in the world of smartwatches, but only a few are truly capable of surprising and offering something more than just step tracking and notifications. The 2025 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one such case. It is a full-fledged assistant for those who lead an active lifestyle, take their health seriously, and value safety.

The device is the culmination of Samsung's many years of experience in developing wearable electronics, combining cutting-edge technology and thoughtful design. Allo experts have carefully studied the new product and are ready to tell you about the key features that really impress and make this watch the optimal gadget for everyday life and extreme conditions.

Features of the premium Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 line

According to Allo experts, the smartwatch market is undergoing rapid “premiumization.” While in 2023, devices priced above $400 accounted for only 6% of total sales, by May 2025, this figure exceeded 15%. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay for durable materials such as titanium and sapphire glass, and for advanced technologies such as dual-frequency GPS. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra series is fully in line with this trend.

The watches come in a single 47 mm case size, making them a noticeable yet elegant accessory. The color palette includes:

classic Titanium Gray;

Silver and White;

a new, exclusive shade — Titanium Blue, which symbolizes endurance and readiness for challenges.

Allo experts recommend paying special attention to the presence of an LTE module when choosing a watch. This option allows the watch to be completely autonomous: make calls, send messages, and use online maps without having to carry a smartphone. With an impressive 64 GB of built-in memory, you can store not only music and podcasts on your watch, but also detailed GPX routes for long hikes.

Health monitoring: your personal assistant on your wrist

Modern smartwatches have long ceased to be just pedometers, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra takes health monitoring to a new level. It is a real medical center on your wrist that collects and analyzes data on the state of your body around the clock. The system is based on the updated BioActive biosensor, which combines heart rate, ECG, and bioelectrical impedance (BIA) sensors. This allows the device to accurately track your heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), perform an electrocardiogram, and analyze your body composition.

Nighttime monitoring deserves special attention. The watch analyzes sleep phases in detail, tracks breathing, and can warn of the risk of apnea. New for 2025 is the tracking of the advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) index, which is considered a marker of metabolic health. Galaxy AI analyzes this data and provides a daily “Vitality Score” — a comprehensive assessment of the body's readiness for exercise based on sleep quality and daily activity.

Fitness and activity: reach new heights

The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be an effective partner for everyone who exercises, from beginners to professionals. The watch automatically recognizes and tracks dozens of types of workouts, from running and swimming to yoga and strength training. For water activities, there is a Water Lock mode that locks the screen from accidental presses. A key innovation is the improved dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5), which provides unprecedented route tracking accuracy in dense urban areas, dense forests, or mountains.

Galaxy AI takes training to a new level. For cyclists, the watch calculates functional threshold power (FTP) in just 10 minutes, allowing you to build an optimal training plan. For runners, there is a Gemini-based Running Coach that provides real-time advice. Multisport mode allows you to switch between disciplines, such as triathlon, with a single tap.

Safety and emergency features: peace of mind in any situation

Galaxy Watch Ultra watches are designed with user safety in mind, making them indispensable for travelers, seniors, and those who engage in extreme sports. The built-in heavy fall detection feature automatically detects if something has happened to the wearer and, if the watch owner does not respond, sends an SOS message with precise coordinates to pre-selected contacts.

You can also activate the alarm manually. Holding down the side button for five seconds activates a loud siren (up to 86 dB, audible at a distance of up to 180 meters). The watch constantly monitors your heart rate and will warn you if it becomes too high or too low at rest, which could be a sign of heart problems.

Allo experts advise setting up these features immediately after purchase — it takes a couple of minutes, but in a critical situation, it can save your life.

Smart features and ecosystem integration

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a full-fledged extension of your smartphone on your wrist, running on Wear OS with the proprietary One UI shell. This provides access to a huge number of apps from Google Play. Thanks to the built-in LTE module and eSIM, you can stay connected while leaving your phone at home. Integration with Samsung devices is seamless: notifications are synchronized instantly, and you can control your smart home with SmartThings.

A new era of interaction is linked to the Google Gemini assistant, which allows you to control the watch with voice commands, whether it's sending a message or searching for information.

Design, comfort, and durability

Samsung engineers have done a tremendous job to make the watch not only smart but also incredibly durable. The Grade 4 titanium case and sapphire crystal provide military-grade MIL-STD-810H protection. This means that the watch is resistant to drops, vibrations, shocks, and extreme temperatures (up to +55°C). Water resistance of 10 ATM allows you to not only swim, but also dive to a depth of 100 meters.

The bright 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 480×480 pixels and a peak brightness of 3000 nits remains readable under the scorching sun. Despite its impressive specifications, the watch sits comfortably on the wrist. It is also worth noting the new Dynamic Lug strap attachment mechanism, which provides a secure fit but makes straps from previous models incompatible.

According to Allo experts, Samsung has managed to strike the perfect balance between premium design and superior durability in the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The matte titanium case looks solid and expensive, and it looks appropriate both with a business suit at an important meeting and with sportswear at the gym. This is exactly the kind of versatility that modern users value so much. Unlike many rugged watches, which look bulky and utilitarian, the Galaxy Watch Ultra retains its elegance, emphasizing the status of its owner.

How to choose a Galaxy Watch Ultra: advice from Allo experts

Choosing your ideal Galaxy Watch Ultra model boils down to two simple questions:

Do you need complete autonomy from your smartphone?

Which color do you prefer?

According to Allo experts, you should first decide on the type of connectivity. If you often leave your phone at home when you go for a run or a hike, choose the LTE version to stay connected. If you always have your smartphone with you, then to save money, choose a model with Wi-Fi only, which will use it to connect to the network.

After that, all that remains is to choose the color of the titanium case that best reflects your style: classic gray or silver, or the new exclusive blue.

Conclusion

The 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra is another breakthrough in the world of wearable devices. It is a smart companion that helps you monitor your health, stay safe, reach new athletic heights, and make your everyday life easier and more technological. The powerful combination of cutting-edge technology enclosed in a durable and stylish titanium case makes this watch one of the most interesting offerings on the market. Choose your Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra on the Allo website and experience all its impressive features for yourself.