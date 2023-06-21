Ukrainians' assessment of democracy level in country's governance increased over past six years from 3.8 to 6.2 on 10-point scale – survey

Over the past six years, the assessment by citizens of Ukraine of the level of democracy in the governance of the country has been growing – from 3.8 to 6.2 on a 10-point scale.

This is evidenced by the data of a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from May 23 to May 31, 2023 within the framework of the MATRA Program project funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine. The results of the survey were presented at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

"The average score characterizing how democratically our country is governed (on a 10-point scale, where 1 means ‘not at all democratic,’ 10 means ‘absolutely democratic’) increased from 3.8 in 2017, to 5.1 in 2020 and to 6.2 in 2023," the press release of the Razumkov Center, handed over to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday, reads.

It is reported that two-thirds of respondents believe that Ukraine is not yet a fully democratic state, but is moving towards democracy (the share of such has increased from 54% to 67% compared to 2010.)

The share of those who believe that Ukraine is a fully democratic state has increased from 12.5% to 18%, and the share of those who hold the opinion that Ukraine is not a democratic state and is not moving towards democracy has decreased from 21% to 7%.

Compared to 2020, the share of citizens in Ukraine who believe that the political system does not allow them to influence the actions of the government has decreased from 34% to 28%. At the same time, the total share of those who believe that the political system allows people like them to influence the actions of the government "unconditionally" or "sufficiently" has also decreased from 17% to 12%.

In general, citizens' assessment of how much they are able to influence the course of their own lives has hardly changed over the past few years and was in the range of 5.8-6.2 points on a ten-point scale.

Some 2,020 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional sample deviations may occur due to the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

The survey was conducted on a stratified multi-stage sample using random selection at the first stages of sample formation and the quota method of selecting respondents at the final stage (when respondents were selected by gender and age quotas). The sample structure corresponds to the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted, as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement).