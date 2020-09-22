Commission for business protection to hold meeting in Oct – UkraineInvest

KYIV. Sept 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Commission for Business Protection will hold a meeting in October this year, Executive Director of the UkraineInvest Office Serhiy Tsivkach has said.

"The Commission for Business Protection and Improvement of the Investment Climate in Ukraine resumes its work under the chairmanship of the prime minister of Ukraine. We are scheduling the first meeting of this Commission in October 2020," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

He added that the issue of investment requires, in particular, the improvement of regulatory policy, and the corresponding work of both the Office and the government continues.

"The government and we with all stakeholders are working on both resolving issues, improving the regulatory policy and attracting foreign direct investment," Tsivkach said.

Currently UkraineInvest is working on 46 investment projects, the executive director of the office said.

"For 2020-2022, and I'm talking about the minimum figures now, we plan to attract $2.2 billion to the Ukrainian economy. As for existing investors who work in Ukraine, over the next year and a half, they plan to invest another $527 million in Ukraine," Tsivkach said.