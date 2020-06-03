Poroshenko's lawyer about recordings of intl calls: We won't appear for interrogations based on 'video messages'

KYIV. June 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ihor Holovan, a lawyer for former President of Ukraine and European Solidarity Party leader Petro Poroshenko, has said that the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) unlawfully calls Poroshenko for questioning as a witness in the case of "wiretapping" international negotiations.

Answering a question about Poroshenko's call for questioning on the case of the so-called "Derkach tapes" on June 10, at a press conference hosted by the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Wednesday, Holovan said: "First, I looked at the SBI's website [the message about calling for interrogation]. I have to repeat that we will not appear for questioning based on 'video messages.' This is illegal. No Ukrainian citizen is obliged to do this."

"Secondly, the so-called summons is signed by Mr. Doschenko [...] the same person who conducted an illegal search of the national museum. He must provide explanations (for his actions), at least now," the lawyer said.

Holovan also said the most recent summons for Poroshenko to appear for questioning confirms the case is being directed "at the highest level."

"Poroshenko has repeatedly stated that he will not allow Ukraine to be drawn into the U.S. domestic political struggle. It is already obvious to everyone that this is inspired by the aggressor state. Coverage of the story is in the interests of the aggressor state. We will not allow this situation to develop," he said.

As reported, the SBI has summoned Poroshenko to be questioned on June 10 as a witness in the case of tapping information during international negotiations between the president of Ukraine and foreign officials.

"In accordance with Articles 133, 135-139, 224 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, Poroshenko P.O. is summoned at 11:00 on June 10, 2010 to the SBI as a witness in the criminal proceeding No. 6220000000000456, where the circumstances of the legality of tapping information during international negotiations with the participation of the president of Ukraine and officials of foreign states are being investigated," the SBI said on its Facebook page.

Poroshenko was directed to appear at the address: 15 Symona Petliury Street, room 508, Kyiv.