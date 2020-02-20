Press Conferences

12:15 20.02.2020

#SaveFOP movement insists on introduction of moratorium on inspections of micro businesses

2 min read

KYIV. Feb 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The #SaveFOP movement (FOP means a private entrepreneur) insists on the implementation of a president's decree on the introduction a moratorium on inspections of micro businesses and the creation of a separate body for the development of micro business under the President of Ukraine, Chairman of the NGO Union for Protection of Entrepreneurship Serhiy Dorotych has said.

"We demand a moratorium on inspections of micro businesses by all regulatory authorities is introduced until appropriate modifications occur in society," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

Dorotych recalled that in November, the president instructed the government to develop legislative initiatives to introduce a two-year moratorium on inspections of private entrepreneurs and mitigate their responsibility for violations of the reporting procedure related to the use of cash registers.

"The President of Ukraine in November last year issued a decree urgently to develop a legislative initiative on a moratorium on micro business inspections... It had to be implemented before January 1, 2020. The decree was not implemented, the moratorium was not introduced," Dorotych said.

On February 19, #SaveFOP held another protest rally, after which its participants signed a resolution. Among the main requirements is also the adoption of bills No. 2644 and No. 2645 on the abolition of the mandatory requirement for private entrepreneurs to use cash registers, as provided for by laws adopted in the autumn of 2019.

Director of the Institute for Trade Union Development Mykhailo Chaplyha said that representatives of trade unions who opposed the introduction of a new labor code, farmers who protest against the "sale of land to transnational corporations," as well as journalists and bloggers whose requirements concern restrictions on freedom of speech in relation to the possible adoption of bills on media and the fight against misinformation.

Interfax-Ukraine
