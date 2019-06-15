Press Conferences

14:40 15.06.2019

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine – Socis poll

2 min read

KYIV. June 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Around 70% of Ukrainian citizens believe that the situation in the country is tense, according to poll conducted by the Socis Social and Marketing Research Center presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on June 14.

According to the study, 67.7% of respondents said that the situation in Ukraine is tense, 19.9% believe it is stable, 8.9% said that the situation in the country is a tinderbox, and 3.5% refused to answer.

Only 25.9% of respondents believe that events in Ukraine are moving in the right direction, 48.6% believe that events are right in some spheres and wrong in some other, 20% of respondents believe in the wrong course of events, and 5.6% found it difficult to answer or did not answer the question.

Some 35.8% of respondents believe that Ukraine should have its own development path and rely solely on its resources. 31.7% are in favor of the need to seek membership in the European Union, 15.9% are inclined to think that Ukraine needs both integration into the EU and the development of close relations with neighboring countries in the east.

Only 12.5% of citizens are in favor of the need to restore friendly relations with Russia and the CIS countries, 0.3% chose the "other" option, 3.9% did not know the answer to the question or refused to answer.

The study was conducted on May 29 through June 6. A total of 4,000 respondents were surveyed, the statistical error of the sample was 1.6%.

Tags: #poll
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:26 15.06.2019
Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

15:26 15.06.2019
Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

13:19 14.06.2019
Almost 70% of Ukrainians would support at referendum Ukraine's accession to EU - poll

Almost 70% of Ukrainians would support at referendum Ukraine's accession to EU - poll

14:28 10.06.2019
Seven parties can win seats in next parliament - poll

Seven parties can win seats in next parliament - poll

11:19 07.06.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

13:32 05.06.2019
Five political parties could enter parliament

Five political parties could enter parliament

14:49 23.05.2019
Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky – poll

Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky – poll

14:42 16.05.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

09:19 07.05.2019
More younger voters support Zelensky, with older voters supporting Poroshenko

More younger voters support Zelensky, with older voters supporting Poroshenko

22:27 21.04.2019
National exit poll: Zelensky wins presidential election with 73% supporting votes, Poroshenko has 25.3% of voter's support

National exit poll: Zelensky wins presidential election with 73% supporting votes, Poroshenko has 25.3% of voter's support

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

United nationalist forces running for Rada to resist revenge by pro-Russia forces, achieve peace on Ukraine's terms

United nationalist forces entering not less than 200 members of parliament candidates – Tiahnybok

Six parties enter Rada, Servant of the People holds the lead - Socis poll

Public organizations of Donbas call for creating online platform for projects to develop affected areas

Rada profile committee sends application about violation of law by Health ministry to law enforcers

Appeal court obliges NCER to ensure refunding of UAH 590 mln to Kharkivgaz for unviable tariff

Number of road accidents involving two-wheeled transport 30% up since season start – expert

Activists, deputies call on parties to adhere to 30% gender quota for party lists in early Rada elections

Experts of Swiss Democracy Foundation to share experience of direct democracy with Ukraine

About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD