Zelenskyy: Danish PM confirms participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a telephone conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, during which she confirmed her participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

“I spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and informed her about Russia's most recent round of air terror against our people and civilian infrastructure, as well as operations to mitigate the consequences. We discussed joint work with partners on bolstering Ukraine’s air defense, delivering ammunition, and strengthening our energy system, Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

In their talk the President emphasized “the critical need for the military aid packages previously announced by Ukraine’s partners to begin reaching the battlefield.”

The parties also discussed the decisions needed to help speed up the transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine.

“Prime Minister Frederiksen also confirmed her participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland,” Zelenskyy added.