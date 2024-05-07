Facts

17:45 07.05.2024

Latvian, Finnish presidents, Spanish PM to participate in Peace Summit in Switzerland

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs had a phone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to confirm his participation in the Peace Summit due on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

"Had a phone talk with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I will participate in the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland," Rinkēvičs said on X Social Network on Tuesday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit.

"I just spoke with the president Zelenskyy to reiterate Spain's support for Ukraine for as long as necessary. We have addressed the critical situation that Ukraine is experiencing and the progress of the Security Agreement between our countries. We agree on the importance of the Peace Conference for Ukraine that will take place next month in Switzerland, in which I will participate," he said on X Social Network.

President of Finland Alexander Stubb will also participate in the summit.

"President Zelenskyy called. We discussed the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, which I will attend. I hope as many colleagues as possible will be able to join. We also spoke about Finland's and Europe's support to Ukraine. Tomorrow I will continue these discussions in Berlin," he said on X Social Network.

