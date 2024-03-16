Facts

12:36 16.03.2024

Two civilians injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged as Russia shells Kharkiv region – local authorities

1 min read

Russian occupation forces attacked Kozacha Lopan by a Shahed kamikaze drone last night, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"A critical infrastructure facility was damaged. No casualties were reported there," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours, two men, 48 and 35, were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on Okhrymivka. In Buhayivka, an outbuilding went on fire as a result of an enemy shelling attack. Russia also inflicted a strike on Zolochiv by an Iskander-M ballistic missile, as a result of which sixteen private houses and the building of a hospital were damaged, the building of a dormitory, four ambulance vehicles, four cars were destroyed. In Synelnykove, a private house was damaged by a guided air bomb. No casualties were reported there.

16:12 16.03.2024
SBU drones effectively attack three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region – source

18:21 15.03.2024
Synehubov: As result of enemy attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, dormitory destroyed, hospital damaged

09:20 12.03.2024
Synehubov: As result of Russian aggression, two civilians killed, four injured in Kharkiv region within 24 hours

10:29 08.03.2024
UK will supply more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine

09:36 08.03.2024
Four civilians killed, nine injured as a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region over day

17:51 05.03.2024
Ukraine can produce 2 mln drones this year – Ministry of Strategic Industries

18:22 04.03.2024
Ukrainian market ready to produce more than one mln drones

09:38 29.02.2024
As result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, four civilians killed, incl six-year-old child

18:24 28.02.2024
Enemy carries out airstrike on railway station in Velyky Burluk, Kharkiv region, killing man and child

17:34 26.02.2024
Some 90% of drones used by Ukraine on battlefield are of Ukrainian production – Fedorov

