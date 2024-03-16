Two civilians injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged as Russia shells Kharkiv region – local authorities

Russian occupation forces attacked Kozacha Lopan by a Shahed kamikaze drone last night, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"A critical infrastructure facility was damaged. No casualties were reported there," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours, two men, 48 and 35, were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on Okhrymivka. In Buhayivka, an outbuilding went on fire as a result of an enemy shelling attack. Russia also inflicted a strike on Zolochiv by an Iskander-M ballistic missile, as a result of which sixteen private houses and the building of a hospital were damaged, the building of a dormitory, four ambulance vehicles, four cars were destroyed. In Synelnykove, a private house was damaged by a guided air bomb. No casualties were reported there.