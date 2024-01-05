Facts

17:38 05.01.2024

Stefanchuk on Bezuhla's 'criticism' of Zaluzhny: Enemy to certainly take advantage of any of our infighting

2 min read
Stefanchuk on Bezuhla's 'criticism' of Zaluzhny: Enemy to certainly take advantage of any of our infighting

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk commented on the public statements of MP Mariana Bezuhla (Servant of the People faction) addressed to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and called on Ukrainians for unity.

"I always urge everyone to study the history of Ukraine well. Since the enemy will certainly take advantage of any of our infighting, any of our public demonstration of fatigue... I have my own relationship with Mrs. Bezuhla, because, in addition to Zaluzhny, she criticizes me and many others - well, this is the person's style of behavior. I don't perceive it. Therefore, my conversations with her take place mainly in an official format. At the same time, everything I think about her, I honestly write in the internal party chat. She reacts to it. And this is an absolutely normal discussion, but it is closed," Stefanchuk told Interfax-Ukraine.

However, he believes that everyone needs to reconsider their attitude to what is happening in the country, since "without a unified approach and vision we will never win this war," and unity is "the only weapon against which Russia cannot yet act, but it very effectively begins to use these small 'scratches' of ours in order to loosen them into the big sea."

At the same time, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada is convinced of the need for honest discussions with the military, but "there is a time and place for everything."

"At our headquarters it can be very hot, because there is a professional conversation even between the military, who are subordinate to each other, but a tough male conversation arises between them and, importantly, they find the right solutions," Stefanchuk said.

Tags: #стефанчук
AD

HOT NEWS

UK Secretary for Defense: World turns back on Russia, forcing Putin into humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going

Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate's special forces conduct operation in Russia's Belgorod region, occupiers sustain losses

Ukrainian air defense intercepts 149 out of 166 Russian cruise missiles since Dec 29 – ISW

Invaders fire more than 630 shells at Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day

LATEST

Umerov after talk with his Norwegian colleague: Ukraine, Norway to develop cooperation in defense industry

UK Secretary for Defense: World turns back on Russia, forcing Putin into humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going

Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate's special forces conduct operation in Russia's Belgorod region, occupiers sustain losses

Stefanchuk on mobilization bill: It has every prospect of going straight to voting hall as soon as it's ready at committee level

Fityo: Enemy starts active operations in Kupyansk axis in Oct, number of Russian soldiers in Khortytsia group's area of responsibility remains unchanged

Umerov reports on ‘productive’ talk with Polish Defense Minister, invites him to visit Kyiv

URCS opens salt room in Korets, Rivne region

AFU Air Forces cannot yet confirm use of missiles from DPRK by Russia to attack Ukraine

Lviv announces competition for design of Memorial complex of war graves of Heroes of Ukraine

DTEK reports another shelling of its frontline thermal power plant

AD
AD
AD
AD