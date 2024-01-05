Stefanchuk on Bezuhla's 'criticism' of Zaluzhny: Enemy to certainly take advantage of any of our infighting

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk commented on the public statements of MP Mariana Bezuhla (Servant of the People faction) addressed to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and called on Ukrainians for unity.

"I always urge everyone to study the history of Ukraine well. Since the enemy will certainly take advantage of any of our infighting, any of our public demonstration of fatigue... I have my own relationship with Mrs. Bezuhla, because, in addition to Zaluzhny, she criticizes me and many others - well, this is the person's style of behavior. I don't perceive it. Therefore, my conversations with her take place mainly in an official format. At the same time, everything I think about her, I honestly write in the internal party chat. She reacts to it. And this is an absolutely normal discussion, but it is closed," Stefanchuk told Interfax-Ukraine.

However, he believes that everyone needs to reconsider their attitude to what is happening in the country, since "without a unified approach and vision we will never win this war," and unity is "the only weapon against which Russia cannot yet act, but it very effectively begins to use these small 'scratches' of ours in order to loosen them into the big sea."

At the same time, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada is convinced of the need for honest discussions with the military, but "there is a time and place for everything."

"At our headquarters it can be very hot, because there is a professional conversation even between the military, who are subordinate to each other, but a tough male conversation arises between them and, importantly, they find the right solutions," Stefanchuk said.