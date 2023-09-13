Facts

11:29 13.09.2023

Units of new Russian combined arms army are likely focused on Luhansk region – British intelligence

1 min read

British intelligence believes that parts of the new Russian combined arms army have already been deployed to Ukraine and are most likely stationed in Luhansk region.

"Elements of Russia's new 25th Combined Arms Army (25 CAA) have highly likely deployed to Ukraine for the first time. The formation is likely focused on Luhansk Oblast in the north-east of the country," according to a report of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland published on the X social network on Wednesday morning.

As noted, back in August 2023, recruitment announcements for the 25th Combined Arms Army stated that it would be deployed in Ukraine only from December 2023.

British intelligence experts admit that "units have been rushed into action early partly because Russia continues to grapple with an over-stretched force along the front and Ukraine continues its counter-offensive on three different axes."

"However, there is also a realistic possibility that Russia will attempt to use parts of 25 CAA to regenerate an uncommitted reserve force in the theatre to provide commanders with more operational flexibility," the intelligence said.

Tags: #british_intelligence

