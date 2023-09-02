Russia seeking to distract Ukraine from counteroffensive, force it to divide forces between Orikhiv, Kupiansk – UK Defense Intelligence

Russian forces are likely seeking to distract Ukraine from its counteroffensive, thereby forcing it to divide its forces between Orikhiv (Zaporizhia region) and Kupiansk (Kharkiv region), the UK Defense Ministry said in its Saturday intelligence report on Twitter.

"Ukrainian Forces continue to take offensive action on the Orikhiv axis in southern Ukraine, with units reaching the first Russian main defensive line. Russian forces, primarily composed of the 58 Combined Arms Army and Russian Airborne Forces elements, seek to halt the Ukrainian counter-offensive whilst maintaining their own offensive on the northern axis around Kupiansk," it said.

Given that Russia has made modest gains near Kupiansk since the Ukrainian counter-offensive began in June, they are highly likely seeking to capitalize on these by continuing to resource the axis, the intelligence said.

"However, Russia risks dividing its forces as it seeks to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough," it said.