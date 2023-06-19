Zelenskyy: No alternative to peace formula

A delegation of African leaders who visited Ukraine and Russia this week could see who is interested in peace and who is "himself embodies war," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Sunday.

"Everything that was discussed in Ukraine was about the Peace Formula. Point by point. The whole content. Everything that was said in Russia was about war, about how to continue destroying lives," he said.

"It is obvious that there is no alternative to the Peace Formula. It is good that the world hears and sees this more and more," Zelenskyy said.